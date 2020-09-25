Mumbai: Leading colleges under University of Mumbai ask final-year students to avoid commute

Leading colleges under the University of Mumbai (MU) have directed its students to avoid commuting to appear for final-year theory exams online in computer labs of the colleges as much as possible. Degree colleges have directed students to borrow laptops, computers or smartphones to appear for the online final-year theory exams. They want the students to avoid commuting amid the Covid-19 pandemic crisis.

City colleges conducted surveys to find out if students do not have necessary smartphones, computers, laptops, internet connection or electricity supply. The principal of a college at Andheri said, "We sent out Google forms to our students in mid-September asking them questions if they have smartphones, stabilised internet connection or computer at home in order to appear for the final year exams. Most of the students have smartphones and mobile data internet connection if not WiFi which can still suffice because the exam is for a short duration."

Students who have no technical facilities at all can borrow or inform the college in advance, said Shomita Dutta, a senior teacher and coordinator. Dutta said, "Students need to use smartphones for 60 to 90 minutes in a day while appearing for a particular theory exam. They can either borrow a smartphone or inform the college authorities so that we can make necessary arrangements. We do not want to take risks of letting students commute to college computer labs to appear for the exam."

Most degree colleges under MU are planning on conducting the final year theory exams starting from October 5. Mock tests are currently being conducted by some colleges while others will conduct mock tests on October 1 and 3.