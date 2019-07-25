Mumbai: Laxman Mane floats a new MVBA party

Mumbai: The co-founder of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi(VBA) Laxman Mane, who quit the party recently, has floated his own party, Maharashtra Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi. He also announced that his party will join the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) alliance.

Mane has organised a function on July 29, at Balgandharva Rangmandir, at Pune, to officially launch his party. He made these announcements at a press conference organised at Pune.

Justice (Retired) and General Secretary of Janata Dal (Secular) B G Kolse Patil was present at the press conference. Before Mane, it was Kolse Patil who first left the VBA.

Mane recently hurled serious accusations at Prakash Ambedkar and quit the VBA. Shivanand Haibatpure, Secretary of VBA and a prominent Lingayat community leader is also expected to follow and join Mane faction.

In the recent Lok Sabha elections, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) dented the performance of Congress-NCP. VBA fielded candidates with the aim to cause a dent in the opposition seats. VBA defeated 10 candidates of Congress and NCP.