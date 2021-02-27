Mumbai: Lawyers object to physical hearing of NCLT

Around 750 advocates practising at the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has written to the President of NCLT, Delhi opposing the decision to commence physical hearings of the proceedings.

Notably, a circular issued on February 23, notified that the proceedings in the NCLT would commence physically from March 1.

"Since the facility for video conferencing already exists and has been successfully used for many months, its continuation will cause no hardship or prejudice to anybody, but its suspension will force lawyers either to give up their practise or risk coming to the NCLT against their will," the communication by the lawyers said.

The advocates in their representation further stated that most lawyers attending the courts are senior citizens and above 50 years with co-morbidities and attending physical hearing "would expose them to fatal risk."

"Interaction of people would be difficult to regulate and considering the premises of NCLT in Mumbai, there will be an exponential increase in human interaction," the representation reads.