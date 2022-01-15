Mumbai: Lawyer-filmmaker held for sexually assaulting minor

Mumbai: The Colaba police have arrested a 53-year-old solicitor and filmmaker on the charges of sexually assaulting a minor girl. According to the police, the accused took the victim to a hotel for photoshoot on the pretext of giving her break in modeling and in fashion industry and allegedly touched her indecently.

According to the police, on January 7, the victim a 17-year-old girl resident of Cuffe Parade was waiting outside a pizzeria in Colaba along with her brother to celebrate his birthday. Suddenly the accused (name withheld) came there and started enquiring with her brother.

The accused complimented the girl and introduced himself as an advocate and a press reporter. After realising the girl is a poet and is also interested in modelling, the accused claimed that he could give her training and make her famous, he also called the girl along with her mother to his office for a photoshoot.

Next day when the girl went to his office at Pasta Lane in Colaba the girl was shown pictures of various models, the accused also claimed that the girl would make a great career in fashion industry and called her a day later her for photo shoot.

Next day when the girl went to his office, the accused made her to try out different outfits. After realising there are CCTV inside the room the victim changed in the washroom stated in her statement to the police.

The accused also took the girl to a hotel in Colaba were he allegedly spoke to her in an indecent manner about sex and menstrual cycle and also touched her inappropriately while they were on their way to hotel on his scooter.

The girl narrated the incident to her mother who understood his intentions and decided to approached the police. Soon after an offence was registered we arrested the accused, he is currently in a judicial custody, said an officer from Colaba police station.

The accused has been arrested under the IPC section 354A (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) along with relevant sections Protection of Children from Sexual Offences act.

On his social media profile the accused have describe himself as film maker, founder of a legal firm and an independent editor.

Published on: Saturday, January 15, 2022, 11:23 PM IST