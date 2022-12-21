Mumbai: Law student withdraws PIL challenging clean chit to Aryan Khan

Aryan Khan | Photo Credit: ANI

A petitioner on Wednesday withdrew his public interest litigation (PIL) before the Bombay High Court challenging the acquittal of Aryan Khan, son of actor Shah Rukh Khan, in the Cordelia cruise ship drug case. Khan was given a clean chit by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in May this year.

A law student, Pritam Desai, had challenged this contending that it was only courts, and not the investigation agency, that had powers to grant a clean chit to an accused. The HC questioned the petitioner’s advocate as to what was his locus to challenge such decision of the agency. The bench asked him to withdraw the plea or it would impose costs.

