Mumbai

Published on: Saturday, November 13, 2021, 09:52 AM IST

LIVE Mumbai: Latest updates - Special NDPS Court grants bail to drugs-on-cruise case accused Mohak Jaiswal

FPJ Web Desk
Representative Image | AFP

13 November 2021 09:52 AM IST

Special NDPS Court grants bail to drugs-on-cruise case accused Mohak Jaiswal on a bail bond of Rs 50,000 . He was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on 3rd October.

13 November 2021 09:36 AM IST

Thane district sees 130 new COVID-19 cases, 2 fatalities

13 November 2021 09:36 AM IST

BJP leader files complaint against Cong leaders Salman Khurshid, Rashid Alvi in Mumbai, demands arrest

13 November 2021 08:51 AM IST

Watch video: Minor fire incident reported at Mumbai airport

13 November 2021 08:51 AM IST

Terming India's independence in 1947 'bheek' treason, Kangana's Padma Shri should be withdrawn: Shiv Sena

