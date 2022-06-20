e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: Latest Updates - Voting begins for 10 seats in Maharashtra Legislative Council

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 20, 2022, 11:55 AM IST
Mumbai: Latest updates | File
20 June 2022 11:55 AM IST

Traffic jam at Western Express Highway as truck runs over divider

20 June 2022 11:32 AM IST

Wandering on street late night in city like Mumbai when no curfew in place not an offence: Court

Maharashtra: Toddler killed in lightning strike after heavy rains in Palghar

20 June 2022 09:55 AM IST

Voting begins for 10 seats in Maharashtra Legislative Council

20 June 2022 09:55 AM IST

Homebuyer eligible for interest on delay in possession: MahaRERA

