Salim Qureshi, Chhota Shakeel's aide was questioned yesterday for nine hours in connection with a money laundering case involving Dawood Ibrahim: Enforcement Directorate Official
Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri passes away in Mumbai
Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri, who popularised disco music in India in the 80s and 90s, has died following multiple health issues, confirmed doctor, reported news agency PTI. He was 69.
Mumbai: Auto-rickshaw unions add more to their demand list, asks govt to stop issuing permits for autos
