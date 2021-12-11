e-Paper Get App

Published on: Saturday, December 11, 2021, 08:43 AM IST

LIVE Mumbai: Latest Updates - Section 144 imposed in Mumbai for 48 hours amid Omicron scare

FPJ Web Desk
Representative Image | PTI

Government guests' expected at his home soon, tweets Nawab Malik

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik on Friday night said in a cryptic tweet that he had learnt that some "government guests" were going to pay him visit soon.

"Friends, I have heard that government guests will come to my home today or tomorrow, I welcome them," the NCP leader tweeted in Hindi.

COVID-19 Omicron scare: Section 144 imposed in Mumbai for 48 hours

The police on Friday imposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) within Mumbai commissionerate limits prohibiting rallies and protest marches involving people and vehicles over the next two days, an official said.

