The Maharashtra government on Monday announced a waiver in paying toll or road tax for private vehicles plying towards Konkan for the Ganesh festival.
State Public Works Department (Public Works) Minister Eknath Shinde made this announcement at a meeting that discussed facilities being provided to people travelling to the Konkan region for the festival beginning September 10.
Maharashtra BJP leader Ashish Shelar on Monday claimed there were financial irregularities to the tune of Rs 1,000 crore in the Mumbai coastal road project and demanded an SIT probe into the matter.
While the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which is executing the project, dubbed his claim as baseless, the ruling Shiv Sena sought proof to support alleged irregularities.
The financial capital has reported over 28 per cent of the total COVID-19 cases it had recorded in the entire month of August in the first six days of this month, as per the civic data.
The spike in the cases has left the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials worried ahead of the festive season beginning on September 10 with the Ganesh Chaturthi.
