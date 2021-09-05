Lok Sabha member Rajendra Gavit visited the site of an explosion at a textile factory in Maharashtra's Palghar district where two workers were killed and five others injured, and instructed officials to take strict action against those responsible for the incident.
A tremor of 3.9 magnitude was experienced in Maharashtra's Kolhapur district, but there was no report of any casualty or property loss so far, officials said on Sunday.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday announced a fund of Rs 100 crore for Topiwala National Medical College and BYL Nair Hospital in Mumbai on the occasion of its centenary year.
Thackeray made the announcement while virtually attending the civic-run hospital 's centenary celebrations.
Maharashtra on Saturday reported 4,130 new coronavirus cases and 64 fatalities, the state health department said.
The infection tally in the state thus rose to 64,82,117 while the death toll reached 1,37,707.
The number of recoveries rose to 62,88,851, with 2,506 patients discharged during the day. The state now has 52,025 active cases.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya on Saturday alleged that Maharashtra cabinet minister and NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal owned Benami properties in Mumbai.
The BJP leader said Bhujbal and his family owns a building named 'Le Petite Fleur'in Khar area of Mumbai and that the building is among the numerous benami properties of the Bhujbal family.
