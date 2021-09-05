Maha CM announces Rs 100 crore fund for Topiwala Medical College-Nair Hospital in Mumbai

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday announced a fund of Rs 100 crore for Topiwala National Medical College and BYL Nair Hospital in Mumbai on the occasion of its centenary year.

Thackeray made the announcement while virtually attending the civic-run hospital 's centenary celebrations.