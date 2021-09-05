e-Paper Get App

Published on: Sunday, September 05, 2021, 10:40 AM IST

LIVE Mumbai: Latest updates on September 5

FPJ Web Desk
Moderate rain in city and suburbs with possibility of occasional intense spells

Maha: MP Gavit visits site of blast in Palghar factory

Lok Sabha member Rajendra Gavit visited the site of an explosion at a textile factory in Maharashtra's Palghar district where two workers were killed and five others injured, and instructed officials to take strict action against those responsible for the incident.

Maharashtra: Tremor in Kolhapur; no casualty

A tremor of 3.9 magnitude was experienced in Maharashtra's Kolhapur district, but there was no report of any casualty or property loss so far, officials said on Sunday.

Maha CM announces Rs 100 crore fund for Topiwala Medical College-Nair Hospital in Mumbai

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday announced a fund of Rs 100 crore for Topiwala National Medical College and BYL Nair Hospital in Mumbai on the occasion of its centenary year.

Thackeray made the announcement while virtually attending the civic-run hospital 's centenary celebrations.

Maharashtra reports 4,130 COVID-19 cases, 64 deaths

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 4,130 new coronavirus cases and 64 fatalities, the state health department said.

The infection tally in the state thus rose to 64,82,117 while the death toll reached 1,37,707.

The number of recoveries rose to 62,88,851, with 2,506 patients discharged during the day. The state now has 52,025 active cases.

Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal owns Benami properties in Mumbai, alleges BJP leader

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya on Saturday alleged that Maharashtra cabinet minister and NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal owned Benami properties in Mumbai.

The BJP leader said Bhujbal and his family owns a building named 'Le Petite Fleur'in Khar area of Mumbai and that the building is among the numerous benami properties of the Bhujbal family.

(With inputs from agencies)

