Chidambaram's criticism of asset monetisation is hypocrisy: Maha BJP

BJP MLA from Maharashtra Atul Bhatkhalkar on Friday described senior Congress leader P Chidambaram's criticism of the Union government's asset monetisation program as "hypocritical".

"Chidambaram, as finance minister, was very much part of then prime minister Manmohan Singh's policy to lease out airports like Mumbai and New Delhi," the MLA from Mumbai told reporters.

"Now, he is opposing the same policies of the Narendra Modi government, exposing his and Congress party's hypocrisy," Bhatkhalkar said. "The policy document on leasing out major airports dates back to the Singh government," he further claimed.