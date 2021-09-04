BJP MLA from Maharashtra Atul Bhatkhalkar on Friday described senior Congress leader P Chidambaram's criticism of the Union government's asset monetisation program as "hypocritical".
"Chidambaram, as finance minister, was very much part of then prime minister Manmohan Singh's policy to lease out airports like Mumbai and New Delhi," the MLA from Mumbai told reporters.
"Now, he is opposing the same policies of the Narendra Modi government, exposing his and Congress party's hypocrisy," Bhatkhalkar said. "The policy document on leasing out major airports dates back to the Singh government," he further claimed.
Lockdown would not be imposed in Maharashtra in coming days, health minister Rajesh Tope said on Friday. "There is no possibility of fresh lockdown in the near future. I appeal people to avoid crowding while celebrating the Ganesh festival. The celebration should be simple," he told reporters.
Maharashtra on Friday reported 4,313 new coronavirus infections and 92 fatalities, which pushed the caseload to 64,77,987 and death toll to 1,37,643, the state health department said.
As many as 4,360 patients recovered from the viral infection, taking the total of recovered patients to 62,86,345. There are now 50,466 active coronavirus cases in Maharashtra. The state's case recovery rate stands at 97.04 per cent while the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent.
