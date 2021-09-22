Customs Department, Mumbai says it has arrested two international passengers, who arrived from Johannesburg with 5kgs of heroin worth Rs 25 crores at Mumbai International Airport. The accused have been sent to judicial custody for 14 days.
Let us know! 👂— HubSpot (@HubSpot)
What type of content would you like to see from us this year?
Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 3,131 new COVID-19 cases and 70 fresh fatalities, while 4,021 patients recovered from the infection in the state. With these additions, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the state rose to 65,27,629, while the death toll increased to 1,38,616 and the number of recoveries shot up to 63,44,744.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)