Maharashtra adds 3,131 COVID-19 cases, 70 deaths

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 3,131 new COVID-19 cases and 70 fresh fatalities, while 4,021 patients recovered from the infection in the state. With these additions, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the state rose to 65,27,629, while the death toll increased to 1,38,616 and the number of recoveries shot up to 63,44,744.