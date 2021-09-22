e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Air Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari appointed as next chief of Indian Air ForceCOVID-19: Maharashtra records 3,131 new cases, 70 deaths, 4,021 recoveries on September 21
Advertisement

Mumbai

Published on: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 08:21 AM IST

LIVE Mumbai: Latest updates on September 22

FPJ Web Desk
| Photo Credit: Pexels

| Photo Credit: Pexels

Advertisement
22 September 2021 08:21 AM IST

Customs Department arrests two international passengers with 5kgs of heroin worth Rs 25 cr

Customs Department, Mumbai says it has arrested two international passengers, who arrived from Johannesburg with 5kgs of heroin worth Rs 25 crores at Mumbai International Airport. The accused have been sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

22 September 2021 08:21 AM IST

Maharashtra adds 3,131 COVID-19 cases, 70 deaths

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 3,131 new COVID-19 cases and 70 fresh fatalities, while 4,021 patients recovered from the infection in the state. With these additions, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the state rose to 65,27,629, while the death toll increased to 1,38,616 and the number of recoveries shot up to 63,44,744.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal