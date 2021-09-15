With an aim to enhance security of women, Mumbai Police on Tuesday decided to have 'Nirbhaya Squad' in every police station. Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale said there have been complaints about girls and women who are out of their homes due to school, college and job requirements facing harassment through phone calls or messages, emails and other social media. (ANI)
Mumbai police and Maharashtra ATS officials on Tuesday questioned the family members of terror suspect Jaan Mohammad Shaikh, arrested for allegedly being part of a Pakistan-organised module, and searched his home here, police said.
Earlier in the day, the Delhi Police's Special Cell busted a Pakistan-organised terror module with the arrest of six men, including two Pak- ISI trained terrorists, officials said.
Shaikh (47) alias 'Sameer Kalia', whose family stays at Sion in Central Mumbai, is among those arrested by the Special Cell and allegedly has underworld links. (PTI)
Army chief General M M Naravane concluded his two-day visit to the army and naval installations in Mumbai on Tuesday, said a defense release.
He visited the headquarters of the Western Naval Command on Monday where he reviewed a ceremonial guard of honour and interacted with Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Command. (PTI)
Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 3,530 new coronavirus cases and 52 fresh deaths, taking the infection tally to 65,04,147 and the toll to 1,38,221. The number of daily cases and fatalities witnessed a rise as compared to Monday, when the state had reported 2,740 COVID-19 cases and 27 fatalities.
The official said 3,685 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative recoveries to 63,12,706 and leaving Maharashtra with 49,671 active cases.
The state has 2,96,176 people in home quarantine and another 1,875 in institutional quarantines. (PTI)
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)