Mumbai police, ATS question family members of terror suspect nabbed by Delhi cops

Mumbai police and Maharashtra ATS officials on Tuesday questioned the family members of terror suspect Jaan Mohammad Shaikh, arrested for allegedly being part of a Pakistan-organised module, and searched his home here, police said.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Police's Special Cell busted a Pakistan-organised terror module with the arrest of six men, including two Pak- ISI trained terrorists, officials said.

Shaikh (47) alias 'Sameer Kalia', whose family stays at Sion in Central Mumbai, is among those arrested by the Special Cell and allegedly has underworld links. (PTI)