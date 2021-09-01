Vaccinate teachers, non-teaching staff before reopening schools: COVID-19 task force

The Maharashtra COVID-19 task force on children on Tuesday stressed on undertaking vaccination of teachers and non-teaching staff on priority before taking any decision on reopening schools for physical classes.

The paediatrician task force was formed by the state government in May to prevent children from contracting COVID-19 amid fears of a possible third wave of the pandemic.

On apprehensions that a new wave would disproportionately affect children, a task force member sought to downplay such fears, saying there is no particular variant of COVID-19 that would specifically target minors.

Schools in most of the urban areas in the state are not holding in-person classes in view of detection of coronavirus infections.