At least nine FIRs were registered across Mumbai on Tuesday for the violation of COVID-19 norms during `Dahi Handi' celebrations on the occasion of `Gokulashtami' festival, police said.
Cases were registered under IPC sections 188 (disobeying order lawfully promulgated by public servant), 269 (act which can spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life) and other provisions at Kasturba Marg, Kala Chowky, Ghatkopar, Worli, Sakinaka, Dadar, Bhandup, Kherwadi and Parksite police stations, said an official.
The Maharashtra COVID-19 task force on children on Tuesday stressed on undertaking vaccination of teachers and non-teaching staff on priority before taking any decision on reopening schools for physical classes.
The paediatrician task force was formed by the state government in May to prevent children from contracting COVID-19 amid fears of a possible third wave of the pandemic.
On apprehensions that a new wave would disproportionately affect children, a task force member sought to downplay such fears, saying there is no particular variant of COVID-19 that would specifically target minors.
Schools in most of the urban areas in the state are not holding in-person classes in view of detection of coronavirus infections.
In the wake of some deadly incidents of fire at hospitals in Maharashtra, the state energy department on Tuesday came out with special guidelines.
Short circuits caused by faulty electrical wiring or equipment are a common trigger for fires.
To avoid such incidents, hospitals must ensure regular quality control and the use of dedicated meters and standardized material, and put in place modern ventilation and temperature control systems, the guidelines said.
Maharashtra's transport department is setting up a state-of-the-art regulatory system to take action against vehicles and drivers violating traffic rules, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Tuesday.
He said thousands of "unnecessary" deaths take place due to speeding as well as failure to adhere to traffic rules and it was the duty of the government to prevent them.
Speaking at a function where he handed over the keys of 76 interceptor vehicles to 92 flying squads attached to 50 Regional Transport Office (RTO), Thackeray said the system will be useful in preventing accidents and loss of lives.
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader and a party worker on Tuesday broke a Dahi Handi near busy Kalanagar junction which is located close to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's residence 'Matoshree' in suburban Bandra despite the ban, prompting the police to register an FIR against them.
The Kherwadi police registered the case against MNS vice president Akhil Chitre and the party worker Omkar Khandekar.
In a video of the incident, one of the two men is seen standing along the main road and another sitting on his shoulders and breaking the 'Dahi Handi' (a clay pitcher filled with curd) tied to a tree trunk.
Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 4,196 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 104 fatalities, including the highest 43 in the Pune region, while 4,688 patients recovered. The new additions pushed the tally of the infections to 64,64,876, the death toll to 1,37,313 and the number of recoveries so far in Maharashtra to 62,72,800, leaving the state with 51,238 active cases.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)