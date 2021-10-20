e-Paper Get App

Published on: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 11:01 AM IST

LIVE Mumbai: Latest updates - Woman drug peddler arrested in Sion, 7 kilogram heroin worth Rs 22 cr recovered

Catch all the latest updates from Mumbai, Pune, Navi Mumbai, Thane and Maharashtra.
FPJ Web Desk
20 October 2021 11:01 AM IST

Mumbai cruise drug bust case: NCB submits WhatsApp chats of Aryan Khan in court

20 October 2021 11:01 AM IST

Mumbai police arrests woman drug peddler in Sion area, recovers 7 kilogram heroin worth Rs 22 cr

20 October 2021 11:01 AM IST

Restaurant owners welcome Maharashtra govt decision to allow restaurants to function till midnight

20 October 2021 11:01 AM IST

Colleges in Maharashtra to reopen from today; Maharashtra Minister of Higher Education And Technical Education Uday Samant wishes students

20 October 2021 09:09 AM IST

3 of family killed after water tanker hits scooter in Palghar

A 32-year-old man, his mother and daughter were killed after a water tanker hit their scooter in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Wednesday. The accident took place on Tuesday evening near Chandip in Virar town.

After hitting the two-wheeler, the tanker driver fled leaving the vehicle behind, an official from Virar police station said. (PTI)

20 October 2021 09:09 AM IST

Thane sees 193 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Thane has added 193 new cases of coronavirus, raising the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 5,63,749.

20 October 2021 09:09 AM IST

Mumbai police busts sex tourism racket, 2 arrested, 2 rescued

Two persons arrested and two are rescued after a sex tourism racket busted by the Mumbai Crime branch, said the Mumbai police on Tuesday.

As per the press note released by the police, a trap was set up after getting reliable information that a woman who was earlier arrested in the year 2020 under The Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act is running a sex tourism racket with a partner.(ANI)

20 October 2021 09:09 AM IST

BMC conducts mobile C0VID-19 vaccination in Mumbai

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday conducted a door-to-door Covid-19 vaccination drive.

Speaking to ANI, DR Swapnil Dhond, BMC Health department of Mumbai's K East, said "The aim behind this mobile vaccination drive is to focus on the areas in which the population of vaccinated people is less. We are moving on the bus to do the vaccination."

