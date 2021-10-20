3 of family killed after water tanker hits scooter in Palghar

A 32-year-old man, his mother and daughter were killed after a water tanker hit their scooter in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Wednesday. The accident took place on Tuesday evening near Chandip in Virar town.

After hitting the two-wheeler, the tanker driver fled leaving the vehicle behind, an official from Virar police station said. (PTI)