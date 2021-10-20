A 32-year-old man, his mother and daughter were killed after a water tanker hit their scooter in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Wednesday. The accident took place on Tuesday evening near Chandip in Virar town.
After hitting the two-wheeler, the tanker driver fled leaving the vehicle behind, an official from Virar police station said. (PTI)
Thane has added 193 new cases of coronavirus, raising the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 5,63,749.
Two persons arrested and two are rescued after a sex tourism racket busted by the Mumbai Crime branch, said the Mumbai police on Tuesday.
As per the press note released by the police, a trap was set up after getting reliable information that a woman who was earlier arrested in the year 2020 under The Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act is running a sex tourism racket with a partner.(ANI)
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday conducted a door-to-door Covid-19 vaccination drive.
Speaking to ANI, DR Swapnil Dhond, BMC Health department of Mumbai's K East, said "The aim behind this mobile vaccination drive is to focus on the areas in which the population of vaccinated people is less. We are moving on the bus to do the vaccination."
