Mumbai: Latest updates on May 9

The COVID vaccination for the age group of 45 years and above will remain closed in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad on Sunday, said district administration.

However, the vaccination for the age group of 18 to 44 years will continue at only selected vaccination centres with prior appointment/booking.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday sought the help of the Central government for better implementation of the vaccination drive for people in the age group 18 to 44 years.