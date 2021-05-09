Mumbai: Latest updates on May 9

Oxygen Express from Angul has reached Nagpur for providing a steady supply of Oxygen for COVID-19 patients in Maharashtra.
Mumbai: Vikas Fhatak alias 'Hindustani Bhau' uses ambulance to stage protest amid curfew, arrested
COVID-19 vaccination for 45+ age group to remain closed in Pune today
The COVID vaccination for the age group of 45 years and above will remain closed in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad on Sunday, said district administration.
However, the vaccination for the age group of 18 to 44 years will continue at only selected vaccination centres with prior appointment/booking.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday sought the help of the Central government for better implementation of the vaccination drive for people in the age group 18 to 44 years.
Maharashtra witness a dip in Covid cases, fatality remains grimmer
Meanwhile, Maharashtra recorded 53,605 new cases on Saturday reporting a dip in the number of cases as compared to the last few days. With this, the cumulative case tally of the state rose to 50,53,336. On Friday the state had reported 54,022 cases.
As many as 864 deaths were reported on Saturday, taking the COVID-19 death toll to 75,277.
Mumbai COVID-19 cases
With 2,678 new COVID-19 cases on May 8, Mumbai's cumulative caseload jumped to 6,74,072. Even as the number of cases reported daily has been showing a steady decline, deaths due to Covid-19 have remained stagnant with the city reporting 60 to 70 deaths daily on average.
The city on Saturday reported 62 new deaths, which pushed its fatality count to 13,749, data released by the city's civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. 3,608 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Saturday taking the recovery count to 6,10,043. The number of active cases as of Saturday stands at 48,484.
