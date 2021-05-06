Mumbai: Latest updates on May 6

Maharashtra has witnessed a marginal rise in the number of daily Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, with 57,640 new cases and 920 covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing its tally to 48,80,542, with 72,662 fatalities till now. Meanwhile, 57,006 Covid patients recovered in the state on Wednesday, increasing the total recovered count to 41,64,098.

Mumbai witnessed a sudden spike in daily Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, with 3,879 new infections and 77 Covid-19 fatalities in the last 24 hours, taking the total count to 6,65,299, with 13,547 fatalities so far. Meanwhile the doubling rate of cases in the city has increased to 123 days, while the weekly growth rate has dropped to 0.54 per cent.