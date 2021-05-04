Mumbai: Latest updates on May 4

Maharashtra has witnessed a slight drop in the number of daily Covid cases on Monday, with the state reporting 48,621 new infections and 567 Covid-19 fatalities in the last 24 hours, pushing its tally to 47,71,022, with 70, 851 deaths so far. Meanwhile, 59,500 Covid patients have recovered on Monday across the state, increasing the total count to 40,41,158 till now, with a recovery rate of 84 per cent.

Mumbai reported less than 3,000 cases on Monday, with 2,662 new infections and 78 Covid deaths, increasing the total count to 6,58,866, with 13,408 fatalities so far. Moreover, the doubling rate of the city has increased to 111 days, while the weekly growth rate has dropped to 0.69 per cent.