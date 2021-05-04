Mumbai: Latest updates on May 4

Anil Deshmukh moves Bombay HC seeking quashing of FIR by CBI
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Monday moved the Bombay High Court seeking the quashing of an FIR registered against him by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) over corruption allegations.
Deshmukh also pleaded for interim protection from any coercive action by the agency.
Sharad Pawar sees league of regional parties against BJP
Beneficiaries will have to keep a tab on their second vaccination dose, says BMC
Beneficiaries who have taken the first dose of the COVID vaccine will have to keep a tab on their second dose, as per the civic health department. This became necessary after the Centre on Monday announced that the Co-Win portal will not automatically schedule appointments for the 2nd dose. The beneficiary, however, will have to be informed of the window available to him between the two doses, so that he can make the 2nd visit within the stipulated time frame.
Maharashtra, Mumbai see slight drop in fresh Covid cases
Maharashtra has witnessed a slight drop in the number of daily Covid cases on Monday, with the state reporting 48,621 new infections and 567 Covid-19 fatalities in the last 24 hours, pushing its tally to 47,71,022, with 70, 851 deaths so far. Meanwhile, 59,500 Covid patients have recovered on Monday across the state, increasing the total count to 40,41,158 till now, with a recovery rate of 84 per cent.
Mumbai reported less than 3,000 cases on Monday, with 2,662 new infections and 78 Covid deaths, increasing the total count to 6,58,866, with 13,408 fatalities so far. Moreover, the doubling rate of the city has increased to 111 days, while the weekly growth rate has dropped to 0.69 per cent.
