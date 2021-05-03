Mumbai: Latest updates - No vaccination today for people above 45

Amid a shortage of covid-19 vaccines,the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to suspend the vaccination drive on Monday (May 3) for allthe beneficiaries above 45 years of age. The civic officials have urged them to not visit the vaccine centres.

All registered beneficiaries between 18 and 44 years of age can receive their vaccine shots at the five vaccine centres on Monday. The Civic officials said there is a huge shortage of vaccines due to which there will be no vaccination drive for senior citizens. However, they are expecting a few doses of Covishield and Covaxin to arrive by Monday night.