Mumbai: Latest updates - No vaccination today for people above 45

Maharashtra sees slight dip in COVID-19 tally, records 56,647 new cases; death toll crosses 70,000
Maharashtra on Sunday saw a slight dip in its daily COVID-19 tally. The state recorded 56,647 new cases, taking the number of active cases to 6,68,353. Besides, 669 COVID-19 fatalities were registered in the day, taking the death toll to 70,284.
No vaccination today for people above 45
Amid a shortage of covid-19 vaccines,the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to suspend the vaccination drive on Monday (May 3) for allthe beneficiaries above 45 years of age. The civic officials have urged them to not visit the vaccine centres.
All registered beneficiaries between 18 and 44 years of age can receive their vaccine shots at the five vaccine centres on Monday. The Civic officials said there is a huge shortage of vaccines due to which there will be no vaccination drive for senior citizens. However, they are expecting a few doses of Covishield and Covaxin to arrive by Monday night.
Mumbai reports 3,672 new Covid cases, recovery rate at 89%
Covid-19 recovery rate in Mumbai has touched 89 per cent, with 5,542 patients having recovered and discharged on Sunday, increasing the total recovery count to 5,83,873 till now. The city has witnessed a slight drop in daily cases, with 3,672 new infections and 79 covid-19 fatalities being reported in the last 24 hours.
