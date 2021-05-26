Mumbai: Latest updates on May 26

BMC Commissioner claims to receive bid from Pfizer for its COVID-19 vaccine procurement tender, company denies
After Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal claimed that Mumbai has received a bid from Pfizer in response to its COVID-19 vaccine procurement tender, Pfizer issued a statement clarifying that it has made no such bid.
The pharmaceutical company in its clarification stated that neither Pfizer nor any of its affiliates globally, including in India, have authorised anyone to import/market/distribute the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID 19 vaccine.
A spokesperson of Pfizer said, "As stated earlier, during this pandemic phase, across the world, Pfizer is supplying its COVID-19 vaccine only to central governments and supra-national organizations for deployment in national immunization programs.
"Neither Pfizer Inc nor any of its affiliates globally, including in India, have authorized anyone to import/market/distribute the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID 19 vaccine. We continue to have ongoing discussions with the Government of India towards making our vaccine available for use nationally," stated the official. (ANI)
Param Bir Singh asked him to pay Rs 10 cr to Sharma to escape arrest, bookie alleges
Cricket bookie Sonu Jalan in a statement before the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has alleged that IPS officer Param Bir Singh had asked him to pay Rs 10 crore to former police inspector Pradeep Sharma if he wanted to avoid arrest in a "big case," sources saidtol PTI on Tuesday.
Both Singh and Sharma were not available for comment.
The CID of Maharashtra police is investigating extortion allegations leveled by Jalan against Singh, a former Mumbai police commissioner; Sharma, inspector Rajkumar Kothmire and others.
Jalan had sent a letter to Maharashtra DGP Sanjay Pandey, following which the CID took up the probe.
In his statement, Jalan told CID officials that after his arrest in a betting case in May 2018 by the Anti Extortion Cell of Thane police, he was taken to Param Bir Singh who was then Thane police commissioner.
Maharashtra records 24,136 new COVID-19 cases, 601 deaths
Maharashtra recorded 24,136 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the state's infection tally to 56,26,155, while 601 fatalities pushed the death toll to 90,349, the state health department said.
Recoveries outnumbered fresh cases, as 36,176 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the tally of recoveries to 52,18,768.
The state's COVID-19 recovery rate stood at 92.76 per cent, while the case fatality rate was 1.61 per cent, the department said.
There are 3,14,368 active cases in the state, it added.
As many as 2,64,275 people were tested for coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the number of tests done so far to 3,35,41,565.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)