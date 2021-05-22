Mumbai: Latest updates on May 22

Maharashtra on Friday recorded 29,644 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of active cases to 3,67,121. Besides, 555 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 86,618.

44,493 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 50,70,801. The recovery rate in the state stands at 91.74%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.57%