Mumbai: Latest updates on May 22

Maharashtra records 29,644 new COVID-19 cases; 44,493 recover, 555 die in a day
Maharashtra on Friday recorded 29,644 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of active cases to 3,67,121. Besides, 555 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 86,618.
44,493 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 50,70,801. The recovery rate in the state stands at 91.74%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.57%
COVID-19: Mumbai reports 1,416 cases, 54 deaths on May 21
With the addition of 1,416 new COVID-19 cases on May 21, Mumbai's infection tally rose to 6,95,080. Now, there are 29,5103 active cases in the city.
Mumbai reported 54 deaths due to coronavirus on Friday which pushed its fatality count to 14,522 data released by the city's civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. 1,766 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Friday taking the recovery count to 6,49,389.
(With inpus from agencies)
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)