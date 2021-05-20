Mumbai: Latest updates on May 20

Maharashtra reported 34,031 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, which took the infection tally to 54,67,537, while the death of 594 patients pushed the toll to 84,371, the state health department said.

On Tuesday, the state had recorded 28,438 cases and 679 deaths.

As compared to the previous day, the single-day death toll of the state dropped by 85, but the case count rose by 5,593 on Wednesday.