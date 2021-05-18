Mumbai: Latest updates on May 18

Maharashtra COVID-19 cases below 30,000 for 1st time since Mar-end
The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra plunged below the 30,000-mark on Monday with the state reporting 26,616 new infections, taking the count to 54,05,068, the health department said.
This was the lowest single-day count since March 30 when the state had reported 27,918 infections.
According to a health department statement, 516 COVID-19 deaths were also reported, which took the number of fatalities due to the respiratory disease to 82,486.
