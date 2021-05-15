Mumbai: Latest updates on May 15

Cyclone Tauktae: Maharashtra CM orders officials to be vigilant, well equipped near coastal areas
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has ordered officials to be vigilant and well equipped especially near coastal areas, in view of Cyclone Tauktae.
In a tweet by the Maharashtra CMO, it informed, "In a meeting regarding Cyclone Tauktae, CM Uddhav Thackeray directed District Administration, Divisional Commissioners and District Collectors to be vigilant and well equipped especially in coastal areas of Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg." Cyclone Tauktae near Kochi is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by Saturday morning, informed the Indian navy on Friday.
Mumbai COVID-19 cases
Mumbai also witnessed a drop in Covid-19 cases on Friday, with 1,657 new infections and 66 Covid fatalities being reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total count to 6,85,705, with 14,138 fatalities till now. It is the lowest single-day case reported since March 12 this year
Maharashtra see drop in Covid cases for second day in a row
For second consecutive day there has been a drop in the number of Covid-19 cases across Maharashtra on Friday, with the state reporting 39,923 new infections and 695 Covid deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing its tally to 53,09,215, with 79,552 fatalities toll now.
(With inputs from agencies)
