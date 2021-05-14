Mumbai: Latest updates on May 14

Maharashtra, too, witnessed a drop in daily cases on Thursday. 42,582 new cases and 850 fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours. With this, the tallies stand at 52,69,292 and 78,857, respectively. Meanwhile, the recovery rate of the state has increased to 88.34 per cent. 54,355 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, clocking the total recovery count at 46,54,731.