Mumbai: Latest updates on May 14

Maharashtra cases
Maharashtra, too, witnessed a drop in daily cases on Thursday. 42,582 new cases and 850 fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours. With this, the tallies stand at 52,69,292 and 78,857, respectively. Meanwhile, the recovery rate of the state has increased to 88.34 per cent. 54,355 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, clocking the total recovery count at 46,54,731.
Mumbai: City reports marginal drop in COVID-19 cases
There has been a marginal drop in the number of daily COVID-19 cases in Mumbai. 1,946 new cases and 68 fatalities were reported on Thursday. The tallies now stand at 6,84,048 and 14,076, respectively. Meanwhile, the doubling rate has increased to 189 days and the weekly growth rate has dropped to 0.36 per cent.
(With reports from agencies)
