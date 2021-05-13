Mumbai: Latest updates on May 12

Serum Institute CEO promises to deliver 1.5 cr Covishield doses to Maharashtra after May 20, says Rajesh Tope
BMC goes global in quest for 1cr vaccines
Maharashtra COVID-19 cases
A total of 40,956 cases were reported in Maharashtra on Tuesday and 71,966 patients were discharged. Alongside this, 793 deaths were reported and the fatality rate stands at 1.49 per cent. The total case tally in Maharashtra stands at 51.79 lakh and there are a total 5.58 lakh active cases.
Mumbai records less than 2,000 cases for second day
Mumbai continued to record less than 2,000 COVID-19 cases for the second consecutive day. On Tuesday, the city recorded 1,717 positive cases and 51 patients succumbed to the virus. 28,258 tests were conducted and the recovery rate also increased to 92 per cent. Presently, the overall growth rate in Mumbai is around 0.39 per cent and the doubling rate is around 170 days.
