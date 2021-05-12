Mumbai: Latest updates on May 12

Over 94 pc of Thane cops receive 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccine
More than 94 per cent of the total number of policemen in Thane have so far received their first dose of vaccine against COVID-19, officials said.
Since the outbreak of the viral infection, a total of 2,147 policemen here in Maharashtra have contracted COVID-19 and 35 of them died due to the disease, a release issued by the Thane police commissionerate said on Tuesday.
It said so far 8,779 cops, comprising 94.76 per cent of the Thane police force, have been administered the first dose of vaccine, while 7,322, or 78.72 per cent, have received their second jabs.
Actor robbed on Mumbai-Pune Expressway
Marathi television actor Yogesh Sohoni (32) was robbed by an unidentified person on Mumbai- Pune Expressway, police said on Tuesday.
The incident took place near Somatane Phata in the jurisdiction of Shirgaon police outpost on Saturday morning when the actor was heading for Pune, an official said. "The actor pulled over to speak on phone. Afterwards, as he was about start his car, an SUV stopped by his side," said inspector Sunil Pinjan.
Keep Eid celebrations low-key in view of COVID-19: Maha govt
Ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday issued guidelines, urging people to celebrate the festival in a simple manner and advised against taking out processions and congregating in view of COVID-19 and the curbs enforced in the state. Ramzan, the holy month of Muslims, began on April 13. Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the culmination of the fasting month, will be celebrated either on May 13 or May 14 depending upon sighting of moon.
Sena was part of govt when Maratha quota law enacted: Fadnavis
Hitting back at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray over his remark that the law giving reservation to Marathas was not foolproof, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday reminded him that his party was part of the government when the law was enacted. "Those who were with us (the BJP) and sought credit for Maratha reservation today said it was not foolproof. "So much double standard....," he said.
Mumbai COVID hospital moves SC, seeks action against supply agency for 'denying' oxygen on approved price
A Mumbai based COVID-19 hospital approached the Supreme Court on Tuesday alleging that an oxygen supplier--Indo Gas--has denied the supply of medical oxygen to the hospital forcing patients to be transferred to other hospitals.
The plea was filed by Crystal Hospital Ltd, now renamed as NIHS Re-Life Hospital Ltd, Mumbai, which said that the hospital was willing to pay five times the approved price, but Indo Gas "denied supply" and demanded a minimum of 10 times the official rate. The petition said the NIHS Re-Life Hospital is a COVID hospital with 90 beds of which 13 have hi-tech ICU facilities.
Mumbai reports less than 2,000 COVID-19 cases for second day
Mumbai reported 1,717 new coronavirus infections and 51 fatalities on Tuesday, taking its caseload to 6,79,986 and death toll to 13,942, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. At least 6,082 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the total of recoveries to 6,23,080.
As many as 28,258 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the number of coronavirus tests carried out in the city so far to 57,61,689.
The recovery rate rose to 92 per cent. The city's average growth rate of COVID-19 cases between May 4 to May 10 was 0.39 per cent, while the doubling rate of cases was 170 days.
Maha reports 40,956 COVID-19 cases, 793 deaths; 71,966 recover
Maharashtra reported 40,956 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, a sharp rise from 37,236 logged a day ago, taking the tally to 51,79,929, while 793 more patients succumbed to the infection, said the state health department. With 40,956 COVID-19 infections, the states caseload increased to 51,79,929, while 793 deaths upped the fatality count to 77,191, said the health department.
Statewide recoveries were much higher than the new cases. As many as 71,966 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the count of recoveries in Maharashtra to 45,41,391, it said. Maharashtra is now left with 5,58,996 active cases.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)