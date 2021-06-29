Mumbai: Latest updates on June 29

Maharashtra sees 6,727 new COVID-19 cases, 101 deaths, 10,812 recoveries
Maharashtra on Monday reported 6,727 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 101 fatalities, taking the tally of infections to 60,43,548 and the toll to 1,21,573, the state Health department said.
A total of 10,812 patients were discharged during the day, which raised the count of recoveries in Maharashtra to 58,00,925, leaving the state with 1,17,874 active cases, it said.
Maharashtra's case recovery rate now stands at 95.99 per cent while the fatality rate is 2.01 per cent, as per the department.
Mumbai records 608 new COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths on
Mumbai reported 608 new COVID-19 cases on June 28, Monday, taking the total tally to 7,20,964.
714 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Monday, taking the recovery count to 6,94,796. Now, there are 8453 active cases in the city.
City recorded 18 deaths due to coronavirus on Monday which pushed its fatality count to 15,414 as per data released by the city's civic body.
Maharashtra: Sanitation workers staged a demonstration near Pune Municipal Corporation office yesterday, over various demands including an extended period of their contract and insurance cover
Thane small scale industries body suggests use of ESIS hospitals to expand vaccination in Maharashtra
Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh for questioning today in connection with an alleged money laundering case.
Maharashtra NGO opens free school for trans people in Vasai
With the aim to empower and provide more opportunities, an NGO in Vasai of Maharashtra's Palghar district opened a school that provides free education to transgender people.
The school was started after the transgender community in Vaisai expressed that they had very little access to education and very few were willing to teach them.
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh writes to Enforcement Directorate (ED) requesting them to record "statement on audio/visual mode of any nature of your choice at whatever time convenient"
Maharashtra: "Task Force" comes up with a Policy for "door-to-door vaccination" of elderly and bedridden citizens. Lays down these five conditions for citizens to get inoculated at their homes.
Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi welcomes decision of Centre giving their nod to vaccination for pregnant women
NCP cancelled Parisanvad Yatra considering the new COVID-19 rules promulgated by the State Government
He has been exempted for today. We've requested them to give us a weeks' time to produce the documents. We are following due process of law. We aren't avoiding but cooperating with the investigation agency:Indrapal Singh, Advocate of former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh
Maharashtra | Dr Manish Tripathi surrendered to Kandivali Police in connection with Mumbai fake vaccine camp case: Mumbai Police
