Mumbai: Latest updates on June 29

Maharashtra on Monday reported 6,727 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 101 fatalities, taking the tally of infections to 60,43,548 and the toll to 1,21,573, the state Health department said.

A total of 10,812 patients were discharged during the day, which raised the count of recoveries in Maharashtra to 58,00,925, leaving the state with 1,17,874 active cases, it said.

Maharashtra's case recovery rate now stands at 95.99 per cent while the fatality rate is 2.01 per cent, as per the department.