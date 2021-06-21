Mumbai: Latest updates - Bombay HC grants protection from arrest to Rana Ayyub till four weeks

Mumbai reported 733 new COVID-19 cases on June 20, Sunday, taking the total tally to 7,21,370. Now, there are 14,809 active cases in the city.







City recorded 19 deaths due to coronavirus on Sunday which pushed its fatality count to 15,298 as per data released by the city's civic body. 650 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Sunday, taking the recovery count to 6,88,990.