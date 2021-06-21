Mumbai: Latest updates - Bombay HC grants protection from arrest to Rana Ayyub till four weeks

COVID-19 in Mumbai: City records 733 new cases, 19 deaths
Mumbai reported 733 new COVID-19 cases on June 20, Sunday, taking the total tally to 7,21,370. Now, there are 14,809 active cases in the city.
City recorded 19 deaths due to coronavirus on Sunday which pushed its fatality count to 15,298 as per data released by the city's civic body. 650 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Sunday, taking the recovery count to 6,88,990.
(With inputs from agencies)
Maharashtra records 9,361 fresh COVID-19 cases; 9,101 patients discharged
Maharashtra on Sunday recorded 9,361 fresh cases, taking the number of active cases to 1,32,241. Besides, 190 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,17,961.
9,101 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 57,19,457. The recovery rate in the state rose to 95.76%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.97%.
Currently, 7,96,297 people are in home quarantine and 4,683 people are in institutional quarantine.
BJP works for welfare of people, will contest polls alone: Devendra Fadnavis on Cong-Shiv Sena rift
As the rift between the three parties of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition is widening on the issue of going alone in elections to local bodies, Vidhan Sabha and Lok Sabha, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will contest the next assembly polls on its own.
Congress will stand with Maha CM for 5 years, MVA won't face problems from party: Patole
Days after indicating that the Congress will contest the next Maharashtra Assembly polls alone and not as partners of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, the party's state unit chief Nana Patole on Sunday assured that his party supports Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray with all its might till the government completes its full five-year term.
Bombay High Court is hearing plea of Maharashtra Government to quash portions of the CBI FIR filed against ex-Home Minister Anil Deshmukh
Shiv Sena, Congress & NCP stand united, committed to run govt for 5 yrs. Outsiders who want to form govt & are restless after losing power may try, but govt will continue. Attempts may be made to create cracks b/w Congress, NCP &Shiv Sena but it won't work: Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena
Andheri Subway closed from June 21 to September 30 between 10 pm and 6 am for all vehicular movement
NCP chief Sharad Pawar will host a maiden meeting of 15 opposition parties under the banner of Rashtra Manch at his residence at 4 pm on Tuesday. The update about the meeting has come up after Pawar met political strategist Prashant Kishor today. It was their second meeting.
Bombay HC grants protection from arrest to Rana Ayyub till four weeks
