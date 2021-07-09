Mumbai: Latest updates - HC orders Aviation Ministry to finalise policy on naming of airports

Mumbai reported 540 new COVID-19 cases on July 8, Thursday, taking the total tally to 7,26,824.

628 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Thursday, taking the recovery count to 7,01,195. Now, there are 7,714 active cases in the city.

City recorded 13 deaths due to coronavirus on Thursday which pushed its fatality count to 15,586 as per data released by the city's civic body.