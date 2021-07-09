Mumbai: Latest updates - HC orders Aviation Ministry to finalise policy on naming of airports

Mumbai records 540 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths
Mumbai reported 540 new COVID-19 cases on July 8, Thursday, taking the total tally to 7,26,824.
628 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Thursday, taking the recovery count to 7,01,195. Now, there are 7,714 active cases in the city.
City recorded 13 deaths due to coronavirus on Thursday which pushed its fatality count to 15,586 as per data released by the city's civic body.
(With inputs from agencies)
Progressive Covid-19 cases 61,31,976, discharged 58,89,982, active 1,14,444, deaths 1,24,296 on July 8 in Maharashtra
Maharashtra | Pune Municipal Corporation organised a special vaccination camp for sex workers in the city
Maharashtra | Streets left inundated, water entered houses after heavy rain in Nagpur This happens every year but nobody from the administration has ever come to take stock of our woes, said a local
Maharashtra | BKC Jumbo Vaccination Centre in Mumbai stays shut for the day. A local says, "I received a message that the centre will be closed today, have been asked to come on Monday. I had come here a few days ago as well, but didn't get vaccinated."
Deity worship enables leopard conservation in Maharashtra
Mumbai weather forecast for July 9: Light/moderate rain or thundershowers, possibility of occasional intense spells in isolated places
Four dead in car-truck collision in Maharashtra's Akola
Four men were killed after their car collided with a truck at a village in Akola district of Maharashtra in the wee hours of Friday, police said.
Enforcement Directorate obtains court's permission to record suspended Mumbai Police Officer Sachin Waze's statement in ED case against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh at Taloja prison tomorrow.
MoS Health Bharati Pravin said there should be no vaccine politics. The Centre gives huge statistics (about vaccines) but vaccines do not reach the state. Many centers in Mumbai are shut. I request them to chart a plan,vaccination shouldn't be stopped: Maharashtra Min Nawab Malik
Maharashtra govt-appointed Inquiry commission will record statement of NCP's Sharad Pawar in the Bhima Koregaon violence case. Witnesses' statements to be recorded from August 2 & Pawar will be summoned as well: Ashish Satpute, Inquiry Commission Lawyer
Mumbai | Two booked for allegedly misbehaving with Traffic police personnel in Thane; in connection with a viral video
Duo held for looting commuter at knife point in Kurla
