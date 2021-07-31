Mumbai: Latest updates on July 31

Mumbai reported 326 new coronavirus cases and seven fresh deaths on Friday, taking the tally of infections to 7,35,505 and the toll to 15,808, a civic official said.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said as part of the ongoing data reconciliation exercise with the Maharashtra government figures, 1,393 COVID-19 infections were removed from the cumulative tally of positive cases and the discharge count, while 65 deaths were added to the toll.

Significantly, for the 15th day in a row, the daily COVID-19 cases in the city remained below the 500-mark, a period during which fatalities were in the range of five to 14.