Mumbai: Latest updates on July 31

Maharashtra reports 6,600 COVID-19 cases, 231 deaths
Mumbai reports 326 COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths, 366 recoveries
Mumbai reported 326 new coronavirus cases and seven fresh deaths on Friday, taking the tally of infections to 7,35,505 and the toll to 15,808, a civic official said.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said as part of the ongoing data reconciliation exercise with the Maharashtra government figures, 1,393 COVID-19 infections were removed from the cumulative tally of positive cases and the discharge count, while 65 deaths were added to the toll.
Significantly, for the 15th day in a row, the daily COVID-19 cases in the city remained below the 500-mark, a period during which fatalities were in the range of five to 14.
Naxals using drones for recce on security forces near Chhattisgarh-Maharashtra border: Official
Naxals are using small drones for surveillance of security forces near the Chhattisgarh borders, said Maharashtra Police on Friday.
Speaking to ANI, Sandip Patil, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Gadchiroli said, "Naxals are using small drones for surveillance of our posts near the Chhattisgarh border. In the last 4-5 months we have reported 7-8 incidents. Considering all the possibilities we are taking anti-drone measures." "These small drones are generally used in wedding ceremonies for photography. They use these drones to check the locations of police parties and security parties from the mountains," said Patil.
Maharashtra's longest-serving MLA Ganpatrao Deshmukh passes away; Sharad Pawar, Bhagat Singh Koshyari condoles demise
Maharashtra's longest-serving MLA Ganpatrao Deshmukh passed away on Friday. He was 96.
Deshmukh, who was the MLA for a record eleven times, represented Sangola seat in Solapur district.
Deshmukh was from the Shetkari Kamgar Party and worked with the first Maharashtra chief minister Yashvanrao Chavan and also with former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. However, he declined the request from his supporters to contest the 2019 Assembly election due to his age.
