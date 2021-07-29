Mumbai: Latest updates on July 29

Mumbai weather report
Moderate rain in city and suburbs with occassional intense spells. Posibility of occassional gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph in some areas.
Maharashtra Energy Minister Dr. Nitin Raut will visit the Konkan region today to assess the damage caused due to floods 80% of power restoration work has been completed. We are also providing solar lamps at places where power is yet to be restored, he says
Maharashtra logs 6,857 new COVID-19 cases, 286 deaths, 6,105 recoveries
Maharashtra reported 6,857 new coronavirus infections and 286 fresh fatalities on Wednesday, taking the tally of cases to 62,82,914 and the death toll to 1,32,145, a state health department official said.
The state witnessed a rise in new COVID-19 cases and fatalities as compared to Tuesday, when it had reported 6,258 infections and 254 deaths.
Indian badminton great Nandu Natekar dead
Maha: Constable from Aurangabad found dead on footpath in Thane
A constable posted in Aurangabad district of Maharashtra was found dead on a footpath in Thane city, police said on Wednesday.
The body of the deceased, identified as Baliram More (around 40 years), was recovered from the footpath located in the main market area on Tuesday night, they said.
Maharashtra to take call on allowing local train travel for fully vaccinated citizens soon
Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aslam Shaikh on Wednesday hinted that fully vaccinated passengers could be permitted to travel unrestricted in suburban train services within two to three days.
Speaking to the media, Shaikh said in the state cabinet meeting, a detailed discussion took place over the opening of Mumbai local train and Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) buses for fully vaccinated individuals.
(With inputs from agencies)