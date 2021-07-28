Mumbai: Latest updates - Check water level in city's seven lakes on July 27

Mumbai weather update
Weather forecast @ 0800hrs:
Light to moderate rain in city and suburbs with possibility of occasional intense spells.
Possibility of occasional gusty winds reaching 40-50kmph gusting to 60 kmph in some areas.
Tide Timings:
1505hrs 4.34mtr
Next Day 29 July 2021:- 0319hrs 3.77 mtr
Low tide
2115hrs 1.32 mtr
Next Day 29 July 2021:- 0849hrs 1.46 mtr
Maharashtra: Leaders of Opposition in Assembly Devendra Fadnavis & Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council, Pravin Darekar left for a 3-day tour to flood-affected areas
Case lodged against 3-4 producers of businessman Raj Kundra's company. Actress Gehana Vashisth also named as one of the accused: Mumbai Police
Four-storey building collapses in Andheri, five injured
A four-storey building collapsed in Andheri area of Mumbai last night. Five people sustained injuries in the incident and were admitted to a hospital.
ACB refutes lookout notice against former Mumbai CP Parambir Singh
Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday refuted reports about a lookout notice against former Mumbai Commissioner of Police (CP) Parambir Singh, stating that no such action was taken by the agency. "Some reports are claiming that Maharashtra ACB has issued a lookout notice against former Mumbai CP Parambir Singh. The news is false. ACB has not issued any LOC against Singh," the Anti Corruption Bureau said.
Maharashtra rains: Death toll rises to 209; 8 people still missing
The death toll in rain-related incidents in Maharashtra rose to 209 on Tuesday with the worst-hit Raigad district alone accounting for nearly 100 fatalities, while eight persons are still missing, the state government said. Out of the 209 deaths caused due to heavy rains and floods since last week, the maximum 95 were from Raigad district followed by 45 in Satara, 35 in Ratnagiri, 14 in Thane, 7 in Kolhapur, 4 in Mumbai suburban, 3 in Pune, two each in Sindhudurg, Wardha and Akola districts, said a statement issued by the state disaster management department.
Eight people are still missing, while 52 are injured and being treated at various government as well as private hospitals, it said. Most of the deaths in Raigad, Satara and Ratnagiri districts were caused due to landslides, while floods claimed lives in Kolhapur and Sangli.
Maharashtra reports 6,258 COVID-19 cases, 254 deaths
Maharashtra reported 6,258 new coronavirus cases and 254 fatalities on Tuesday, raising its overall infection tally to 62,76,057 and death toll to 1,31,859, the state health department said. With 12,645 patients being discharged from hospitals during the day, the count of recoveries went up to 60,58,751, leaving the state with 82,082 active cases.
Mumbai reports 344 new COVID-19 cases
On Tuesday, Mumbai region reported 1,023 new COVID-19 cases and 39 fatalities, including 344 cases and five fatalities in Mumbai city.
