Mumbai: Latest updates - Check water level in city's seven lakes on July 27

The death toll in rain-related incidents in Maharashtra rose to 209 on Tuesday with the worst-hit Raigad district alone accounting for nearly 100 fatalities, while eight persons are still missing, the state government said. Out of the 209 deaths caused due to heavy rains and floods since last week, the maximum 95 were from Raigad district followed by 45 in Satara, 35 in Ratnagiri, 14 in Thane, 7 in Kolhapur, 4 in Mumbai suburban, 3 in Pune, two each in Sindhudurg, Wardha and Akola districts, said a statement issued by the state disaster management department.

Eight people are still missing, while 52 are injured and being treated at various government as well as private hospitals, it said. Most of the deaths in Raigad, Satara and Ratnagiri districts were caused due to landslides, while floods claimed lives in Kolhapur and Sangli.