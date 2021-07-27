Mumbai: Latest updates on July 27

Nearly 100 families were evacuated from three residential buildings constructed close to each other in Mumbra township of Thane district on Monday after two of them developed problems, civic officials said.

While one building started sinking into the ground, a second one tilted to one side. The third building was evacuated since it was located close to the two buildings which had developed structural problems, they said.

The officials said the buildings have been vacated and sealed as a precautionary measure.

Around 21.10 hours, one of the buildings, a 10-year-old G plus 8-floor structure called Swastik with 56 tenements, subsided and its plinth and beams developed problems, said Santosh Kadam, chief of the Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC).

Kadam said teams of firemen and RDMC rushed to the scene and evacuated the occupants of the building.