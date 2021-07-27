Mumbai: Latest updates on July 27

Covid-19 vaccination on July 26 in Maharashtra: 4,49,562 through 3,142 sessions; cumulative tally at 4,17,70,202
Governor BS Koshyari accompanied by legislator Ashish Shelar left for visit to floodhit Raigad & Ratnagiri districts
Mumbai weather forcast
Today’s Weather forecast @ 0800hrs: Light to moderate rain in city and suburbs with possibility of occassional intense spells..
Today’s High tide
1427hrs – 4.55mtr
(Next Day-28.07.2021) 0235hrs – 4.01 mtr
Low tide:
2039hrs – 1.24 mtr
(Next Day-28.07.2021) 0811hrs – 1.03 mtr
PM Modi greets Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on birthday
Maha sees 4,877 new COVID-19 cases, lowest after February 17; 11,077 recover
Maharashtra on Monday reported 4,877 fresh coronavirus positive cases, the lowest single-day spike after February 17 this year, and 53 fatalities, lowest in the last two weeks.
The new additions raised the tally of cases to 62,69,799 in the state and the toll to 1,31,605, the health department said.
Maharashtra had reported 4,787 infections on February 17.
Nearly 100 families evacuated from three buildings in Thane
Nearly 100 families were evacuated from three residential buildings constructed close to each other in Mumbra township of Thane district on Monday after two of them developed problems, civic officials said.
While one building started sinking into the ground, a second one tilted to one side. The third building was evacuated since it was located close to the two buildings which had developed structural problems, they said.
The officials said the buildings have been vacated and sealed as a precautionary measure.
Around 21.10 hours, one of the buildings, a 10-year-old G plus 8-floor structure called Swastik with 56 tenements, subsided and its plinth and beams developed problems, said Santosh Kadam, chief of the Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC).
Kadam said teams of firemen and RDMC rushed to the scene and evacuated the occupants of the building.
Maha: Criminal who had jumped bail in murder case held after 35 years
A wanted criminal, who had jumped bail in 1986 in a murder case, was arrested by Trombay police from a slum in south Mumbai after almost 35 years, an official said on Monday.
The accused, Prakash Murarilal Ratan alias Pakya (59), who now earns his living by selling garlands, had been living in the slum in the Cuffe Parade area for the last 20 years by changing his identity with his son, he said.
Pornography case: Bombay HC to hear Raj Kundra's bail plea today
COVID-19: Maha sets up 30-member govt-private industry task force
The Maharashtra government on Monday set up a 30-member task force, headed by industries minister Subhash Desai and consisting of some well-known corporate leaders, to ensure smooth working of the industrial sector without compromising on COVID-19 preventive measures.
Nehru's messenger of peace stand cost India dearly: Maha governor
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Monday said the first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru used to consider himself as a "shantidoot" (messenger of peace) and this stand cost the country dearly for several years.
"Nehru's contribution to the nation and the freedom struggle was huge. But he started believing himself as a messenger of peace and this cost the nation dearly for several years. His peace initiatives hurt India," Koshyari said at a function to mark the Kargil Diwas at Raj Bhavan here.
Senior Congress leader and Maharashtra minister Ashok Chavan slammed Koshyari.
Maha: Mumbai-Bengaluru highway reopens for traffic after 4 days as water recedes near Kolhapur
(With inputs from agencies)