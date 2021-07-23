Mumbai: Latest updates - Heavy rains lead to floods, landslides in Maharashtra; CM reviews rescue operations

Maharashtra floods: PM Modi speaks to Uddhav Thackeray, assures all possible support
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday assured Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray of all possible support from the Centre to mitigate the situation arising in various parts of the state due to heavy rainfall and floods.
The Prime Minister spoke to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and reviewed the situation in the state.
(With inputs from agencies)
Landslide reported in Kalai village. Till now, there is no information on how many people have been affected. We have informed the NDRF team. The authorities are finding it difficult to reach the location due to water logging: District Collector Raigad, Maharashtra
Local Police rescued 15 people, at least 30 people still trapped inside. Four incidents of landslide were reported in Raigad which has blocked the road. Rain has washed away the road to Talai* village, which is causing problems: Nidhi Chaudhary, Dist Collector Raigad, Maharashtra
Five people died in Raigad district due to landslides and floods: Nidhi Chaudhary, District Collector, Raigad
Kindly Note:Due to worsening condition of VASHIT river Bridge between CHIPLUN & KAMATHE over Konkan Railway T/N 09259 KCVL-BVC Special JCO 22.7.21 have been Diverted via Erode-Renigunta-Gudur-Vijaywada-Balharshah-Wardha-Bhusaval-Udhana-Surat and further proper route.
Mumbai weather update: IMD predicts moderate to heavy rainfall in city today
Mumbai and suburban areas continue to be battered by incessant rains on Friday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its 24-hour forecast has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall or thundershowers in city and suburbs with the possibility of very heavy rainfall at isolated places.
IMD has also warned of the possibility of occasional gusty winds, reaching 50-60 kmph to 70 kmph.
Maharashtra: State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) team rescues a man trapped in swollen Vena river in Nagpur district's Hingna area
Maharashtra: National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team shifts people from Chikhali in Kolhapur district to safer locations. Several parts of the state are facing floods due to incessant rainfall.
Based on a request received from Maharashtra Govt, the Western Naval Command, Mumbai mobilised flood rescue teams & helicopters to provide assistance to State Admn. Seven naval rescue teams departed by road for deployment to Ratnagiri & Raigad districts on 22 July from Mumbai.
Seven people injured, three died after a building collapsed in Govandi area of Mumbai. Details awaited
Maharashtra: Koyna River overflows due to heavy rainfall, flooding nearby areas. Visuals from Patan town in Satara district
Pune: Discharge of water from Khadakwasla dam starts, Bhide bridge connecting Deccan and Peths closed for traffic
Another landslide in Satara district
As per the report by ABP Maza, another landslide has been reported from Satara district in Mirgaon village of Patan taluka. Eight houses have been buried and fifteen to twenty houses have been damaged. The landslide has caused havoc in the village. The road leading to the village has been submerged and that is why the rescue operation is slow.
Maharashtra: Sena MP Arvind Sawant requests the union minister of state for home Nityanand Rai requests for deployment of NDRF teams at flood-hit Chiplun & Kolhapur for rescue operations
Maharashtra: Second case of extortion registered against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh. A total of six people named in the FIR, for allegedly demanding Rs 2 crores from a man.
Moderate-heavy rain in city and suburbs; Possibility of very heavy falls at few places. Possibility of occasional gusty wind upto 50-60 kph & upto 70 kph in some areas.
For kind attention of passengers.Due to heavy rain, water flooding breaches/landslides in between Roha-Ratnagiri section of Konkan Railway, the following trains have been CANCELLED.
A total of 36 people died in the district due to landslides, 32 of them died in Talai and 4 in Sakhar Sutar Wadi. 30 people trapped: Nidhi Chaudhary, District Collector, Raigad
CM Uddhav Thackeray visited the disaster management control room at Mantralaya & reviewed flood situation in Raigad, Ratnagiri and other districts
Maharashtra: Businessman Raj Kundra & one Ryan Thorpe have been sent to police custody till 27th July
Bhima Koregaon case: Bombay High Court withdraws 'words of appreciation' for Father Stan Swamy after NIA objects
Maharashtra | 8 people dead, 2 missing and 27 safely rescued in Satara district due to rains, says the Collector
For kind attention of passengers. Due to heavy rain, water flooding breaches/landslides in between Roha-Ratnagiri section of Konkan Railway, the following trains have been CANCELLED.
NDRF and other rescue teams are facing problems reaching to the flood-affected areas in Chiplun as the roads and bridges are damaged. The situation remains tense: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray
Due to landslides in Talai village, Raigad around 35 people have lost their lives. Rescue operation is underway at many places. I have ordered the evacuation & relocation of people who are living in areas where there is a possibility of landslide: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray
DCM Ajit Pawar spoke to defence minister Rajnath Singh & urged him for deployment of personnel from army, navy & airforce for rescue works in flood-hit districts. RM assured all the possible help. Relief & Rehabilitation secretary Aseem Gupta to be coordinator
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)