Mumbai: Latest updates - Intense to very intense spells of rain are expected to occur till 4 pm today, says IMD

Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 6,910 new COVID-19 cases and 147 fresh deaths, and also added previously unreported 3,509 deaths and 2,479 infections, while 7,510 patients recovered from the viral disease.

The state health department, in a statement, said due to the ongoing process of data reconciliation, the positive case tally increased by 2,479, while 3,509 previous deaths were added to the cumulative toll figure. Post these additions, the state's cumulative coronavirus caseload rose to 62,29,596 (6,910 plus 2,479), while the death toll increased to 1,30,753.