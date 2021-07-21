Mumbai: Latest updates - Intense to very intense spells of rain are expected to occur till 4 pm today, says IMD

Mumbai reports 348 new COVID-19 cases
Mumbai reported 348 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 7,32,152, while the death toll increased to 15,787 with the addition of 10 fresh fatalities.
Maharashtra reports COVID-19 6,910 new cases, 147 deaths
Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 6,910 new COVID-19 cases and 147 fresh deaths, and also added previously unreported 3,509 deaths and 2,479 infections, while 7,510 patients recovered from the viral disease.
The state health department, in a statement, said due to the ongoing process of data reconciliation, the positive case tally increased by 2,479, while 3,509 previous deaths were added to the cumulative toll figure. Post these additions, the state's cumulative coronavirus caseload rose to 62,29,596 (6,910 plus 2,479), while the death toll increased to 1,30,753.
Mumbai Traffic Updates:
Western Express Highway: Slow but moving traffic. Congestion of upto 10 mins. Major snarls near Goregaon as water accumulated near Mrinaltai Gore Flyover.
Eastern Express Highway: Normal to slow-moving traffic, with congestion near Sion, and Vikhroli.
Eastern Freeway: Waterlogging in Chembur and a subsequent backlog of vehicles.
Western Railway update at 11 am on July 21
"Inspite of heavy rains suburban services of WR, running normal", Sumit Thakur, CPRO - Western Railway, said.
As soon as I got to know that the contract for Oxygen Plant has been given to a company that is under investigation in other states, I wrote to BMC Commissioner, told him to probe the matter: Aslam Shaikh
Amid heavy rainfall, the flight operations at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport remains normal
"Flight operations from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport are normal. No flight diversions or runway closures announced. All flights are running on schedule," CSMIA spokesperson said.
