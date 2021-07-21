Mumbai

Updated on

Mumbai: Latest updates - Intense to very intense spells of rain are expected to occur till 4 pm today, says IMD

By FPJ Web Desk

Mumbai: Latest updates on July 21
Photo Credit: AFP

Mumbai reports 348 new COVID-19 cases

Mumbai reported 348 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 7,32,152, while the death toll increased to 15,787 with the addition of 10 fresh fatalities.

Maharashtra reports COVID-19 6,910 new cases, 147 deaths

Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 6,910 new COVID-19 cases and 147 fresh deaths, and also added previously unreported 3,509 deaths and 2,479 infections, while 7,510 patients recovered from the viral disease.

The state health department, in a statement, said due to the ongoing process of data reconciliation, the positive case tally increased by 2,479, while 3,509 previous deaths were added to the cumulative toll figure. Post these additions, the state's cumulative coronavirus caseload rose to 62,29,596 (6,910 plus 2,479), while the death toll increased to 1,30,753.

Police barricades seen outside Mumbai's Mahim Dargah

Yellow alert issued in Mumbai; orange alert for Navi Mumbai and Thane

Central Railway monsoon updates at 07.00 hrs on 21.7.2021

Rain lashes parts of Mumbai

Mumbai Traffic Updates:

Western Express Highway: Slow but moving traffic. Congestion of upto 10 mins. Major snarls near Goregaon as water accumulated near Mrinaltai Gore Flyover.

Eastern Express Highway: Normal to slow-moving traffic, with congestion near Sion, and Vikhroli.

Eastern Freeway: Waterlogging in Chembur and a subsequent backlog of vehicles.

Central Railway monsoon updates at 9 am on July 21

Rain continues to lash parts of Mumbai. Visuals from Marine Drive

Western Railway update at 11 am on July 21

"Inspite of heavy rains suburban services of WR, running normal", Sumit Thakur, CPRO - Western Railway, said.

Central Railway update at 12.15pm: Trains are running 

Heavy rainfall continues to lash Mumbai

Several parts of Mumbai face waterlogging

As soon as I got to know that the contract for Oxygen Plant has been given to a company that is under investigation in other states, I wrote to BMC Commissioner, told him to probe the matter: Aslam Shaikh

Central Railway Monsoon Updates at 1 pm: Trains are running

Intense to very intense spells of rain are expected to occur till 4 pm today in Mumbai: IMD

Amid heavy rainfall, the flight operations at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport remains normal

"Flight operations from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport are normal. No flight diversions or runway closures announced. All flights are running on schedule," CSMIA spokesperson said.

