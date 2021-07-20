Mumbai: Latest updates on July 20

Businessman Raj Kundra has been arrested by the Crime Branch in a case relating to creation of pornographic films & publishing them through some apps. He appears to be the key conspirator. We have sufficient evidence regarding this: Mumbai Police Commissioner
Watch: As heavy rains lashed Mumbai city yesterday several cars, auto-rickshaws were stuck in the BMC underground parking lot in Kandivali.
Mumbai | Employees of Air India's technical arm AI Engineering Services Limited (AIESL) had launched a nationwide protest against salary cut. They said the protest will continue till all their demands are met
A 77-year-old Christian retired businessman Gabriel, who spent his working years in Mumbai & attributes his success to Siddhivinayak, has built a temple to the deity in his hometown, in the Udupi district. He built the temple next to his house at an estimated cost of Rs 2 crore
Actress Shilpa Shetty's husband & businessman Raj Kundra has been taken for medical examination at JJ hospital by Property Cell of Mumbai Police's Crime Branch He was later taken to Mumbai Police Commissioner's office.
Maharashtra: Active COVID-19 cases plummet below 1 lakh; recovery rate rises to 96.35%
In a good news for Maharashtra, the active COVID-19 cases have plummeted below 1 lakh on Monday. The recovery rate in the state has also improved to 96.35%.
The state recorded 6,017 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday. Besides, 66 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,27,097. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.04%.
13,051 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 59,93,401. Currently, 5,61,796 people are in home quarantine and 4,052 people are in institutional quarantine.
Mumbai: 402 fresh Covid cases reported in 24 hours, 14 deaths recorded
The city reported 402 new Covid cases on Monday, taking its tally to 7,31,563. The city recorded 14 deaths, pushing the cumulative fatality count to 15,716.
A total of 577 patients recovered and were discharged on Monday, taking the overall recovery count to 7,07,129. Now, there are 6,349 active cases.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra recorded 6,017 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 6,220,207.
Two senior police inspectors were suspended & two Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs) were transferred after dance bars in their jurisdictions (Naupada & Vartak Nagar) were found functional, flouting COVID norms. Matter under investigation: Thane Police
On the occasion of Ashadi Ekadashi, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray along with his wife Rashmi Thackeray performed the Maha Puja at Vitthal-Rukmini temple
Maharashtra: A 10-year-old boy got washed away in a drain near Munshi compound in the Mira Road area adjacent to Mumbai, says Fire Department The body was recovered later.
Maharashtra: On July 19, 3,96,620 vaccinated through 2,483 sessions; cumulative tally at 3,99,12,245
Maharashtra: Mumbai Police Crime Branch has arrested one Ryan Tharp from the Nerul area, in connection with a case relating to the production of Pornography. Actress Shilpa Shetty's husband & businessman Raj Kundra was arrested yesterday in this case
2 senior inspectors suspended, 2 ACPs transferred in Thane
Maharashtra Class 11 CET: Attention students! Registrations for FYJC entrance begin on cet.mh-ssc.ac.in
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Tahckeray performs 'maha puja' at Pandharpur temple, prays for end of COVID-19 crisis
Gangster Yusuf Bachkana arrested by Mumbai Anti-Extortion Cell and produced before a court today. He was arrested in connection with an extortion case and has been charged for murder too. He is an aide of gangster Dawood Ibrahim: Mumbai Crime Branch
Actress Shilpa Shetty's husband & businessman Raj Kundra and one Ryan Tharp brought to Mumbai's Esplanade Court. Kundra was arrested yesterday while Tharp was arrested today in connection with a case relating to the production of pornographic films.
900 animals allowed to be sacrificed inside Deonar abattoir during Bakri Eid
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has informed the Bombay high court on Tuesday that they are permitting sacrifice of 900 animals at Deonar abattoir on the occasion of Bakri Eid which is scheduled to be held from July 21 to July 23.
BMC counsel Anil Sakhare informed the HC that they have issued a circular on July 19 stating that people will be able to sacrifice 300 animals per day between 6 am and 6 pm during the three days of Bakri Eid at the Deonar abattoir. However, strict Covid-19 protocols will have to be followed by those who come for sacrifice inside the abattoir.
Names of two Central Ministers - Pralhad Joshi & Ashwini Vaishnaw have also emerged in snooping row. Later they were inducted into Union Cabinet. Vaishnaw, who has also been spied upon, was made Minister of same (IT) department: Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut on 'Pegasus'
Had it been UPA's govt in power, BJP would have created ruckus in the country. They would not have let the House run smoothly. We also demand a probe by Joint Parliamentary Committee. Both PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah should tell the truth: Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena
Actress Shilpa Shetty's husband & businessman Raj Kundra and one Ryan Tharp sent to Police Custody till 23rd July.
Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal awarded ‘Mumbai Ratna’
