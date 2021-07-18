Mumbai: Latest updates - Downpour leads to waterlogging; train services affected

Maharashtra reports 8,172 COVID-19 cases, 124 deaths; 8,950 patients recover
Maharashtra on Saturday reported 8,172 new COVID-19 cases and 124 deaths which took the state's infection tally to 62,05,190 and death toll to 1,26,851, the health department said in a release.
As many as 8,950 patients were discharged from hospitals, pushing the total of recovered persons to 59,74,594. The state has a recovery rate of 96.28 per cent.
The case fatality rate stood at 2.04 per cent, while there are 1,00,429 active cases in the state, the release said.
(With inputs from agencies)
Mumbai: City reports less than 500 cases on Saturday
The positivity rate of Mumbai stood at 1.30 percent on Saturday, as the city reported 466 fresh Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours. Earlier on Friday it had reported 446 cases.
The daily case tally stayed below 2 percent on Saturday, even though as many as 33,480 tests were conducted in the city and total 806 patients were discharged. Alongside this, 12 patients had succumbed to the disease.
Suresh Kakani - additional municipal commissioner and in-charge of public health in the BMC said even though the city have been recording less than 500 case now, the rate of decline have been slow.
Due to heavy rainfall & waterlogging at various locations on Main & HB line, suburban trains are working on Thane-Kalyan/Karjat-Khopoli/Kasara section, Vashi-Panvel section, Trans -Harbour line, Nerul/Belapur-Kharkopar line. Mail express trains are being re-rescheduled. High Tide at 6.05am.
Over Western Railway currently No local train services are running in both UP and DN direction till further notice due to waterlogging at multiple locations
A group of men were seen enjoying dips in the middle of the waterlogged king circle in Mumbai’s Sion this morning
Maharashtra: Daily commuters' movement affected as roads waterlogged, in Gandhi Market area following incessant rainfall.
Maharashtra: Daily commuters' movement affected as roads waterlogged, in Gandhi Market area following incessant rainfall
11 people killed after a wall collapse on some shanties in Chembur's Bharat Nagar area due to a landslide, says National Disaster Response Force (NDRF)
Due to very heavy rain last night & subsequent water logging at various locations between Prabhadevi- Dadar and Virar- Nalasopara, suburban & long distance trains of Western Railway were affected. Presently, slow services are running on suburban section between Churchgate & Borivali. 1st down slow local train started from Churchgate at 6.40 hrs & 1st up slow train started from Borivali at 6.40 hrs.
11 people killed after a wall collapse on some shanties in Chembur's Bharat Nagar area due to a landslide, says National Disaster Response Force (NDRF)Rescue operation is underway.
Maharashtra: A ground-plus-one residential building collapsed in Mumbai's Vikhroli area in the wee hours of Sunday, killing three people, as per BMC Rescue operation is underway
Maharashtra: Local train services affected on Central Main Line and Harbour Line due to incessant rainfall in Mumbai
Maharashtra | Two bodies have been recovered by NDRF from the debris (in Mumbai's Chembur). 10 bodies were recovered by locals before the arrival of NDRF personnel. At least 7 more people are feared trapped: NDRF Inspector Rahul Raghuvansh
17 trains short terminated/regulated as 'very heavy rainfall' causes waterlogging on railway tracks at multiple locations in Mumbai and suburban areas. All pumps are working at waterlogged areas: Western Railway
Maharashtra: Vihar Lake, which supplies drinking water to residents of Mumbai, starts overflowing following heavy rainfall in the city
Due to the heavy rainfall, the Vihar lake started overflowing at around 9 am, today. Vihar is one of the seven lakes which provide water to Mumbai. On July 16, the Tulsi lake had also overflowed.
BJP-NCP should form govt in Maharashtra, says Ramdas AthawaleCR monsoon updates at 10.00am
Following Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar's meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Saturday said the NCP should join NDA.
Talking to ANI on Saturday, Athawale also urged Pawar to withdraw his support from Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government and instead join hands with BJP to form a government in Maharashtra.
CR monsoon updates at 10.00am
Main line : Trains on slow corridor
b/w CSMT-Klyan/Karjat-Khopoli/Kasara have resumed.
Harbor line: Trains b/w Mankhurd-Panvel are running.
Trans Harbor line: Trains are running
Also, trains are running on Belapur/Nerul-Kharkopar line
Vikroli wall collapse: Five bodies have been recovered and 5-6 more people are feared trapped in the debris of the building that collapsed, says Prashant Kadam, DCP (Zone 7)
Death toll rises to 17 in Chembur wall collapse incident, two injured persons treated & discharged from a hospital, says Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai
Due to Power failure at Bhandup Complex all water supply to Mumbai has been stopped for today. Citizens please note the whole k west ward probably, Mumbai will not receive water today until power restoration.inconvenience regretted
Moderate to heavy rain or thundershowers very likely to occur in city and suburbs with possibility of very heavy rainfall at a few places.
Mumbai wall collapse: PMO announces Rs 5L ex-gratia to kin of deceased
An ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh has been announced for next of kin of the deceased in wall collapse incidents in Mumbai's Vikroli and Chembur area on Sunday by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).
Financial assistance of Rs 50,000 for those injured in the incidents has also been announced from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF).
Mumbai wall collapse: CM Udhav Thackeray announces Rs 5L ex-gratia to kin of deceased
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray has expressed grief over the deaths in accidents at Chembur & Vikhroli due to torrential rains & announced that the government would pay Rs 5 lakh each to the heirs of the deceased & free treatment would be given to the injured: CMO
We'll first wait & analyse the effects of Population Control Bill in Uttar Pradesh then discuss or debate at the national level. It shouldn't be introduced just because elections are near. Overpopulation in UP & Bihar affects other states also: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut
Maharashtra: Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducts raids at two properties of former State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in Nagpur, in connection with an alleged corruption case
Maharashtra Environment Minister Aditya Thackeray reaches the site where a wall collapse has claimed the lives of 17 people in Mumbai's Chembur
A 16-year-old boy killed in an incident of wall collapse in Mumbai's Bhandup, says Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai. In Andheri area, a man died due to electrocution: Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai
Over 200 mm rainfall was recorded yesterday. The incident was a natural disaster. Muddy water came from the hill. The wall was made of RCC but nothing could stop the force of water. We are trying to resolve the formal housing crisis in Mumbai: Minister Aditya Thackeray
We'll take the decision to shift the people who are living in a dangerous situation to permanent settlements immediately. BMC will investigate this incident: Maharashtra Cabinet Minister & Anushakti Nagar MLA Nawab Malik on Chembur wall collapse incident in which 17 people died
Mumbai: After wall collapse, 2 women stood on wooden ladder for two hours over fear of electrocution
IMD has issued orange alert for Mumbai, Thane & Palghar from July 19 to July 22. Red alert for Ratnagiri, Raigad and Sindhudurg on July 19 and orange alert for the next three days.
Forecast for 24 hrs from 8.30 am today to 8.30 am Monday
Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places. Possibility of occasional winds reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph
Rs 1600-cr disaster response centre to come up in Nagpur's Mihan: Wadettiwar
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)