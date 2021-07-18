Mumbai: Latest updates - Downpour leads to waterlogging; train services affected

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 8,172 new COVID-19 cases and 124 deaths which took the state's infection tally to 62,05,190 and death toll to 1,26,851, the health department said in a release.

As many as 8,950 patients were discharged from hospitals, pushing the total of recovered persons to 59,74,594. The state has a recovery rate of 96.28 per cent.

The case fatality rate stood at 2.04 per cent, while there are 1,00,429 active cases in the state, the release said.