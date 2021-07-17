Mumbai: Latest updates on July 17

Mumbai: Rain lashes parts of the city; visuals from Kalanagar area of Bandra East
Maharashtra: Flight instructor dead, student injured in aircraft crash
A flight instructor was killed and a student injured when their training aircraft crashed in Jalgaon district of north Maharashtra on Friday, an official said.
The Tecnam two-seater plane of the Academy of Aviation Shirpur in Dhule district had taken off from the institute's airstrip around 3 pm and crashed at 3.45 pm, Academy Director Air Commodore Hitesh Patel (retd) told PTI.
Maharashtra reports 7,761 COVID-19 cases, 167 deaths; 13,452 patients recover
Maharashtra on Friday reported 7,761 new COVID-19 cases and 167 deaths which took the state's infection tally to 61,97,018 and the death toll to 1,26,727, the health department said.
As many as 13,452 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the total of recovered persons to 59,65,644. The state has a recovery rate of 96.27 per cent.
The case fatality rate was 2.04 per cent, while there are 1,01,337 active cases in the state, the official release said.
There are 5,85,967 people in home quarantine while 4,576 people are in institutional quarantine.
With 2,15,406 samples tested since Thursday evening, the tally of coronavirus tests conducted in the state rose to 4,50,39,617.
Mumbai COVID-19 cases
Mumbai city reported 443 COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths, taking the caseload to 7,30,234 and the death toll to 15,678.
The larger Mumbai division that covers neighbouring satellite towns reported 1,454 cases and 32 deaths. The division's case tally rose to 16,22,947 and death toll to 33,202.
Maharashtra | District collector Rajesh Deshmukh yesterday issued an order to impose Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) at tourist destinations across seven talukas in Pune district to prevent
Mumbai: Directorate of Revenue Intelligence busts luxury car smuggling racket involving use of diplomatic privileges. 3 people incl CEO of a Gurugram based luxury car dealership arrested. 20 vehicles smuggled into India in last 5yrs, resulting in duty evasion of more than Rs 25cr
Mumbai: Press Club condoles Pulitzer Prize winner photojournalist Danish Siddique's death in Afghanistan
HC says sexual assault without penetration is also rape, upholds conviction
Mumbai and MMR: Passengers want train travel, protest with black bands
Moderate rain in city and suburbs with possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places
Maharashtra | Suspended Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze lodged at Taloja Jail has filed a bail plea in Special NIA court and has requested the court to release him on bail as NIA has failed to file a charge sheet within 90 days of his arrest
Maharashtra undergraduate Admission 2021: CET registration for Class 11 to open on Monday; click here for entrance dates
In the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the state, the Maharashtra government cancelled Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. However, for admissions to junior colleges, the Maharashtra government has decided to conduct a Common Entrance Test (CET).
As the results of Class 10 exams were declared yesterday, students are now waiting for the dates of CET for Class 11 admission.
Now, as per the report by the Indian Express, the registration window for the CET will open on July 19. The entrance will take place by August 21.
Mumbai Rains: Trains on Central Railway's CSMT- Kalyan /Karjat-Khopoli/Kasara, Harbor line, Trans Harbor line, Nerul/Belapur- Kharkopar line are running smoothly
Mumbai: BMC starts a drive for vaccinating bedridden people at their houses, invites details of such persons who can be beneficiaries of this door-to-door vaccination scheme.
Bombay High Court asks Union and state govt to file affidavits explaining process of distribution of vaccine to states
Model who accused T-Series' Bhushan Kumar of rape booked for extortion bid with local political leader
Sanjay Raut slams Imran Khan over comment on RSS, says Pakistan is creator of Taliban
