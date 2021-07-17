Mumbai: Latest updates on July 17

Maharashtra on Friday reported 7,761 new COVID-19 cases and 167 deaths which took the state's infection tally to 61,97,018 and the death toll to 1,26,727, the health department said.

As many as 13,452 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the total of recovered persons to 59,65,644. The state has a recovery rate of 96.27 per cent.

The case fatality rate was 2.04 per cent, while there are 1,01,337 active cases in the state, the official release said.

There are 5,85,967 people in home quarantine while 4,576 people are in institutional quarantine.

With 2,15,406 samples tested since Thursday evening, the tally of coronavirus tests conducted in the state rose to 4,50,39,617.