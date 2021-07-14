Mumbai: Latest updates - BMC urges Maha govt to do away with negative RT-PCR report for fully vaccinated passengers arriving in city

Maharashtra reported 7,243 new coronavirus cases and 196 fatalities on Tuesday, taking the tally of infections to 61,72,645 and death toll to 1,26,220. As many as 10,978 patients were discharged from hospitals since Monday evening, taking the number of recovered cases to 59,38,734. The state now has 1,04,406 active COVID-19 cases.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 recovery rate is 96.21 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.04 per cent. With 1,96,664 tests in last 24 hours, the state has carried out 4,43,83,113 coronavirus tests so far with the positivity rate being 13.91 per cent.