Mumbai: Latest updates - BMC urges Maha govt to do away with negative RT-PCR report for fully vaccinated passengers arriving in city

Mumbai records 454 new COVID-19 cases
Mumbai recorded 454 new COVID-19 cases, taking the city's case tally to 7,28,644, while the death toll increased to 15,644 with eight fatalities.
Maharashtra reports 7,243 COVID-19 cases, 196 deaths; 10,978 patients recover
Maharashtra reported 7,243 new coronavirus cases and 196 fatalities on Tuesday, taking the tally of infections to 61,72,645 and death toll to 1,26,220. As many as 10,978 patients were discharged from hospitals since Monday evening, taking the number of recovered cases to 59,38,734. The state now has 1,04,406 active COVID-19 cases.
Maharashtra's COVID-19 recovery rate is 96.21 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.04 per cent. With 1,96,664 tests in last 24 hours, the state has carried out 4,43,83,113 coronavirus tests so far with the positivity rate being 13.91 per cent.
IMD issues red alert for 5 Maha districts, orange alert for Mumbai, Thane
The Met department on Tuesday issued an orange alert for Mumbai and neighbouring Thane, indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places, and a red alert for Pune, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Kolhapur and Satara districts for Wednesday.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said red alert indicates that "extremely heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in ghat areas." Extremely heavy rainfall means more than 204.4 mm precipitation in 24 hours, it said.
Waive off RT-PCR negative report norm for incoming passengers: BMC to Maha govt
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Tuesday requested the Maharashtra government to exempt the RT-PCR negative test report stipulation for passengers arriving in the metropolis from within the country if they are fully vaccinated, an official said.
He said BMC chief Iqbal Singh Chahal had written a letter detailing this request to the state government, which is expected to take a call on it soon.The civic body had made a RT-PCR negative report of a test carried out within 48 hours of commencing the journey towards the metropolis mandatory in May this year, he said.
Miami-type multi-storeyed jail planned in Mumbai: Prison official
The Maharashtra prison department plans to set up a multi-storeyed facility in Mumbai that can accommodate up to 5,000 inmates to ease the pressure on Arthur Road Jail there which is crowded and offers no scope for expansion, a senior official said on Tuesday.
Additional Director General of Police (Prisons) Sunil Ramanand said the prison being envisaged will be on the lines of the Miami Correction Facility in the United States of America to tide over the acute paucity of land in the metropolis.
"The Women and Child Welfare department in Chembur has agreed to give us a 15-acre plot. If we get this land, we can build a multi-storeyed prison. Arthur Road Jail is overcrowded and cannot be expanded any further," he said. (PTI)
CM Uddhav Thackeray to chair cabinet meeting at 3.30 pm today, to discuss COVID-19 situation and unlock strategy
FIR registered against 42 people including organizers of a public gathering at BJP leader Pankaja Munde's office at Worli
COVID-19: Court denies bail to murder case accused saying they are safe in jail than outside
Observing that the accused lodged in jails are in a "secure situation" compared to the daily working people in society who are exposed to the "outside social atmosphere", a court here had rejected the interim bail plea of Chintan Upadhaya, arrested in connection with the murder of his artist wife and her lawyer in 2015, and another accused who had sought the relief citing the COVID-19 pandemic.
A detailed order of the court was made available on Tuesday.
Chintan Upadhaya and Pradeep Rajbhar had sought temporary bail citing a surge in COVID-19 cases, coronavirus variants and the pandemic.
Hema Upadhyay, a Mumbai-based artist, and her lawyer Haresh Bhambhani were killed on December 11, 2015 and their bodies disposed of in suburban Kandivali.
Denying them relief, additional sessions judge D D Khoche said jail authorities are taking care of inmates "at their level best and therefore the pandemic could not effectively spread in the prison". (PTI)
