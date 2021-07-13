Mumbai: Latest updates - Pankaja Munde rejects resignations submitted to protest against non-induction of Pritam Munde in union cabinet

Shyam Yenpure, father of Aniket Sham Yenpure, who is among the five Indian sailors stranded in Iran after they were duped in the name of a job abroad, has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Ministry of External Affairs requesting to bring his son back to India.

Speaking to ANI, Shyam said, "In 2019, we got in touch with an agent who promised Aniket a job in vessels. We spent a huge amount on this job and he was later recruited as a sailor there. He went to Iran to work in the Merchant Navy in 2019. Last year, a heroin consignment was recovered from his ship and Iran authorities seized the boat and jailed them." "My child with his four other colleagues, who were innocent, spent more than 400 days in jail. They were found innocent they were released by the orders of the local court. We were unaware about all this we came to know when they were released from the jail," Aniket's father said.