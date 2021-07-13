Mumbai: Latest updates - Pankaja Munde rejects resignations submitted to protest against non-induction of Pritam Munde in union cabinet

Maharashtra reports 7,603 new COVID-19 cases, 53 deaths, 15,277 recoveries
Maharashtra reported 7,603 new coronavirus case and 53 fresh fatalities on Monday, taking the tally of infections to 61,65,402 and the death toll to 1,26,024, a health department official said.
The state reported a decrease in the daily COVID-19 cases and the fatalities as compared to Sunday, when it had registered 8,535 infections and 156 deaths.
Red alert has been issued for Konkan and Goa, and central Maharashtra, while an orange alert warning has been issued for Maharashtra, it said.
Mumbai: A photographer rescued a woman who lost her balance as she was sitting on the safety wall near Gateway of India and fell into the sea yesterday - Watch Video
Maharashtra: Two persons were held in Palghar for manhandling security personnel, who were questioning them for violating COVID-19 norms at Chinchani beach. The accused were allegedly drunk and were partying at the beach. A case has been registered against them.
We are also in alliance with Maha Vikas Aghadi govt but some people are stabbing us in the back: Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole
Father of Indian sailor stranded in Iran writes letter to PM Modi, MEA to bring back his son
Shyam Yenpure, father of Aniket Sham Yenpure, who is among the five Indian sailors stranded in Iran after they were duped in the name of a job abroad, has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Ministry of External Affairs requesting to bring his son back to India.
Speaking to ANI, Shyam said, "In 2019, we got in touch with an agent who promised Aniket a job in vessels. We spent a huge amount on this job and he was later recruited as a sailor there. He went to Iran to work in the Merchant Navy in 2019. Last year, a heroin consignment was recovered from his ship and Iran authorities seized the boat and jailed them." "My child with his four other colleagues, who were innocent, spent more than 400 days in jail. They were found innocent they were released by the orders of the local court. We were unaware about all this we came to know when they were released from the jail," Aniket's father said.
Mumbai: Transgender held for operating sex racket; 5 women rescued
A 35-year-old transgender was arrested by police who busted a trafficking racket and rescued five women from Nehru Nagar locality in suburban Vile Parle, an official said.
On a tip-off, police picked up the transgender who led the police to a small room where five women were lodged, he said.
Tantrik promises woman to help her win back estranged lover; held for cheating
A self-proclaimed 33-year-old tantrik was arrested by Navi Mumbai police in Maharashtra for allegedly cheating a 26-year-old woman of Rs 4.57 lakh under the pretext of performing some "black magic" to make her estranged lover marry her, police said on Monday.
The victim, a resident of Kharghar, had contacted the accused Baba Karim Khan Bengali, who was later identified as Wasim Khan alias Baba Kabir Khan Bangali, after seeing his posters in the coaches of suburban trains in February this year, a crime branch officer said.
UP govt should bring 'no kid' policy which will benefit many 'childless' BJP and RSS leaders: NCP
Amit Shah will do good job as Union cooperation minister: Shiv Sena
MRA Marg, Annasaheb Daundkar Marg shut for 3 months for Crawford Mkt redevelopment
Pune: Palm reader advises man to divorce his wife if he wants to become MLA; held
Congress being targeted in the state by BJP. Our statements are being distorted. Congress will become the number one party in the state. Many people miffed with our progress in the state. BJP will face consequences of fuel price hike&inflation: Maharashtra Cong Chief Nana Patole
Delhi HC directs activist Gokhale to remove tweets against ex-diplomat Lakshmi Puri
Mumbai Blackout: CM uddhav Thackeray will chair meeting today to review its functioning, strengthening & status of embedded generation
Maharashtra | Six members of a family died in a generator blast at Durgapur in Chandrapur last night, police investigation on
Maharashtra environment minister Aaditya Thackeray to announce EV policy today
The Government of Maharashtra has an announcement to make regarding the EV policy. Minister for Environment and Climate Change Shri. Aaditya Thackeray ji will address a press conference at 4:30 pm regarding the same.
MVA (Maha Vikas Aghadi) government is strong and stable. It will deliver well and will continue for the full tenure: Congress leader HK Patil, in Mumbai
Man falls short by 0.5 mm to qualify as police sub-inspector, HC orders MPSC to remeasure height
Maharashtra: 6 family members die of asphyxiation due to emission of CO from power generator in Chandrapur
Can't go beyond medical advice to allow lawyers to use local trains: HC
Rs 26 cr Ambergis seized in Maharashtra brought from Karnataka: Official
Maha: Interfaith marriage ceremony called off after protests on social media
