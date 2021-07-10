Mumbai: Latest updates - Possibility of heavy falls at isolated places, says IMD

Maharashtra reported 8,992 new coronavirus cases and 200 fatalities on Friday while 10,458 patients recovered from the infection, a state health department official said.

The official said with this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the state surged to 61,40,968, while the total fatalities rose to 1,25,034.

The state reported a decrease in the daily COVID-19 cases, but the fatalities rose as compared to Thursday, when it had reported 9,114 new infections and 121 deaths.