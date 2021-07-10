Mumbai: Latest updates - Possibility of heavy falls at isolated places, says IMD

Maharashtra reports 8,992 COVID-19 cases, 200 deaths; 10,458 recover
Maharashtra reported 8,992 new coronavirus cases and 200 fatalities on Friday while 10,458 patients recovered from the infection, a state health department official said.
The official said with this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the state surged to 61,40,968, while the total fatalities rose to 1,25,034.
The state reported a decrease in the daily COVID-19 cases, but the fatalities rose as compared to Thursday, when it had reported 9,114 new infections and 121 deaths.
Maharashtra Congress chief takes jibe over cabinet reshuffle, says merely changing coaches won't help
Taking a jibe at the BJP-led government over the recent reshuffle and expansion of union council of ministers, Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Friday said "changing coaches would not help when there is a need to change the engine".
"There are talks about cabinet reshuffle in the country but merely changing the coaches would not help. There is a need to change the engine," Patole told the media.
Maharashtra: 8 y/o died & a woman injured in Mumbai's Goregaon area after part of ceiling fell on them y'day "Incident took place around 5.20 am. Boy was taken to the hospital where he was declared dead. Injured woman is undergoing treatment at a govt hospital," said an official
Mumbai records 600 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths
Mumbai reported 600 new COVID-19 cases on July 9, Friday, taking the total tally to 7,26,637.
566 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Friday, taking the recovery count to 7,00,974. Now, there are 7,731 active cases in the city.
City recorded 13 deaths due to coronavirus on Friday which pushed its fatality count to 15,599 as per data released by the city's civic body.
Mumbai: Low pressure or no water in western suburbs
Bandra, Santacruz, Vile Parle, Juhu, Andheri and Versova are set to experience low water pressure or suspended supply on July 13, for the BMC to undertake valve replacement works. The civic body said butterfly valves of supply pipelines have become obsolete, resulting in technical problems. It said residents of H-west, K -west and K-east wards should use water cautiously on the day.
There is a fact in Nana Patole's complaint about phone tapping. Phone taping of political leaders & public representatives was done by giving false names. It has happened in Nana Patole's case too. HM has announced a high-level committee to enquire: Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar
Mumbai: Moderate rain or thundershowers in city and suburbs; possibility of heavy falls at isolated places
Mumbai: Govt sets up panel to probe phone-tapping allegations made by state Cong chief Nana Patole
CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray reviewed various projects of the Water Resources Department. He directed the implementation of a time-bound plan to divert the water of the western channels to the east and complete the Wainganga-Nalganga project.
Two including transgender person arrested for killing baby girl
Maharashtra: Owner of a bar & restaurant in Chandrapur, performs 'aarti' of a photo of district's Guardian Minister Vijay Wadettiwar, as the six-yr-old liquor ban here was lifted by state govt last week. He says, "For us he is God. Whoever helps us earn a livelihood, is our God."
Maharashtra sets up a three-member panel to probe Congress State chief Nana Patole's allegations of phone tapping. Govt will take action on the wrong activity: State Minister & NCP leader Nawab Malik
Patole's phone-tapping allegation came nearly two years after MVA govt's formation: BJP leader
