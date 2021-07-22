Mumbai: Latest updates - Isolated extremely heavy falls very likely over Konkan & adjoining Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra

Trains short terminated, cancelled, rescheduled and trains short originating on 21/22.7.2021 due to heavy rains between Umbermali - Kasara and between Vangani - Ambernath. (Bulletin3)
Due to point failure at Churchgate station, all UP & DOWN direction suburban (local) trains are running late by 10-15 minutes.
Heavy rains batter Mumbai, leave several areas waterlogged
Several parts of Mumbai were waterlogged on Thursday morning as the heavy rainfall continued overnight in the city.
With this, Railways halted Mumbai local train service between Umbermali and Kasara.
Chief Public Relation Officers (CPRO), Central Railway informed that due to waterlogging on tracks owing to heavy rains, Mumbai local train service between Umbermali railway station and Kasara was halted.
Weather update - Mumbai and MMR
India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted intense to very intense rain in Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, and Raigad districts.
Navi Mumbai and Thane have been put on Orange alert, while Mumbai is on Yellow alert.
Mumbai: IMD's weather update
Heavy to very heavy rain or thundershowers in city and suburbs with possibility of extremely heavy falls at isolated places; possibility of occassional gusty winds reaching to 45-55 kmph gusting to 60 kmph
The following trains are Diverted and Short Terminated due to, mud slide & suspected washout of track in KYN-KSRA Section.
Mumbai Rains: Best Buses status update
A Container struck below the Gandhi Market(Kings Circle) Rail bridge since mid night. Few Southbound buses are diverted via Bhau Daji road to clear the traffic congestion.
Mumbai: Indian Coast Guard's MV Hermeez evacuated 12 crew members of MV Kanchan stranded off Umargam, Gujarat, due to contamination in fuel yesterday
Due to heavy rain, water level of Vashishiti river bridge at km 130/9 between Chiplun & Kamathe station in Ratnagiri region has risen above danger level. In view of safety of passengers train services in this section are suspended temporarily.
Mumbai | Container truck gets stuck under King's Circle railway bridge, causes heavy traffic during peak hours in the city
Due to high tide & heavy rain, situation is critical in Ratnagiri dist's Khed & Chiplun areas. Local corporation teams conducting rescue operations with 5 boats. 2 NDRF teams also arriving for rescue work. Indian Coast Guard has been asked for helicopter help:Ratnagiri dist admin
Maharashtra: National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel rescue people in Bhiwandi where houses are partially submerged in water.
CM Uddhav Thackeray chairs meeting to review the flood situation in the Konkan region due to heavy rains
Maha: Kolhapur sees incessant rains; several roads shut for traffic
