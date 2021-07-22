Mumbai

Updated on

Mumbai: Latest updates - Isolated extremely heavy falls very likely over Konkan & adjoining Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra

By FPJ Web Desk

Mumbai: Latest updates - Isolated extremely heavy falls very likely over Konkan & adjoining Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra
ANI

CR monsoon updates at 7.15am on 20.07.2021

Mumbai: Latest updates - Isolated extremely heavy falls very likely over Konkan & adjoining Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra

Trains short terminated, cancelled, rescheduled and trains short originating on 21/22.7.2021 due to heavy rains between Umbermali - Kasara and between Vangani - Ambernath. (Bulletin3)

Mumbai: Latest updates - Isolated extremely heavy falls very likely over Konkan & adjoining Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra

Due to point failure at Churchgate station, all UP & DOWN direction suburban (local) trains are running late by 10-15 minutes.

Heavy rains batter Mumbai, leave several areas waterlogged

Several parts of Mumbai were waterlogged on Thursday morning as the heavy rainfall continued overnight in the city.

With this, Railways halted Mumbai local train service between Umbermali and Kasara.

Chief Public Relation Officers (CPRO), Central Railway informed that due to waterlogging on tracks owing to heavy rains, Mumbai local train service between Umbermali railway station and Kasara was halted.

Weather update - Mumbai and MMR 

India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted intense to very intense rain in Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, and Raigad districts.

Navi Mumbai and Thane have been put on Orange alert, while Mumbai is on Yellow alert.

Mumbai: IMD's weather update 

Heavy to very heavy rain or thundershowers in city and suburbs with possibility of extremely heavy falls at isolated places; possibility of occassional gusty winds reaching to 45-55 kmph gusting to 60 kmph

Vaccination to resume at civic, govt-run centres in Mumbai from Friday: BMC

The following trains are Diverted and Short Terminated due to, mud slide & suspected washout of track in KYN-KSRA Section.

Mumbai: Latest updates - Isolated extremely heavy falls very likely over Konkan & adjoining Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra
Mumbai: Latest updates - Isolated extremely heavy falls very likely over Konkan & adjoining Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra

Central Railway Monsoon updates at 0815 hrs on 22.7.2021

Mumbai: Latest updates - Isolated extremely heavy falls very likely over Konkan & adjoining Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra

Western Railway is running late between Churchgate and Mumbai Central

Mumbai Rains: Best Buses status update 

A Container struck below the Gandhi Market(Kings Circle) Rail bridge since mid night. Few Southbound buses are diverted via Bhau Daji road to clear the traffic congestion.

Mumbai: Indian Coast Guard's MV Hermeez evacuated 12 crew members of MV Kanchan stranded off Umargam, Gujarat, due to contamination in fuel yesterday

Mumbai: Latest updates - Isolated extremely heavy falls very likely over Konkan & adjoining Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra

CR Monsoon updates at 09.15 hrs on 22.7.2021.

Mumbai: Latest updates - Isolated extremely heavy falls very likely over Konkan & adjoining Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra

Maharashtra: Houses partially submerged in water in Bhiwandi following heavy rainfall in the area

Due to heavy rain, water level of Vashishiti river bridge at km 130/9 between Chiplun & Kamathe station in Ratnagiri region has risen above danger level. In view of safety of passengers train services in this section are suspended temporarily.

INC's Sachin Sawant reacts to alleged irregularities & corruption in much touted Jalyukta Shivar Yojana

Mumbai | Container truck gets stuck under King's Circle railway bridge, causes heavy traffic during peak hours in the city

Maha: Konkan Railway suspends train services in Ratnagiri after heavy rains

Maharashtra Congress to protest today outside Raj Bhavan, party seeks SC-monitored probe into surveillance allegations using spyware

CR monsoon updates at 11.15 hrs on 22.7.2021

Mumbai: Latest updates - Isolated extremely heavy falls very likely over Konkan & adjoining Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra

Western Railway Monsoon Updates at 10.30 hrs on 22.7.2021

Mumbai: Latest updates - Isolated extremely heavy falls very likely over Konkan & adjoining Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra

A case of extortion registered against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, at Marine Drive Police Station. Complainant is a businessman. FIR names a total of 8 people,incl 6 Police personnel. Two civilians arrested in this matter so far: Mumbai Police

Hearing on plea filed by a woman claiming to have been harassed at the behest of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut underway 

Mumbai rains: Water levels improve in seven lakes 

Mumbai: Latest updates - Isolated extremely heavy falls very likely over Konkan & adjoining Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra

MahaCyber launches campaign against sextortion

Mumbai: Latest updates - Isolated extremely heavy falls very likely over Konkan & adjoining Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra

Maha: Thane logs 396 new COVID-19 cases, 10 more deaths

Mumbai Rains: Water Logging in #Kalyan after heavy rainfall

Due to high tide & heavy rain, situation is critical in Ratnagiri dist's Khed & Chiplun areas. Local corporation teams conducting rescue operations with 5 boats. 2 NDRF teams also arriving for rescue work. Indian Coast Guard has been asked for helicopter help:Ratnagiri dist admin

Due to heavy rain, water flooding breaches/landslides in between Roha-

CR monsoon updates at 1215 hrs on 22.7.2021.

Mumbai: Latest updates - Isolated extremely heavy falls very likely over Konkan & adjoining Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra

'Allow those who have taken both their doses in trains': Raj Thackeray writes to Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai: Latest updates - Isolated extremely heavy falls very likely over Konkan & adjoining Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra

Maharashtra: National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel rescue people in Bhiwandi where houses are partially submerged in water.

Isolated extremely heavy falls very likely over Konkan & adjoining Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra

CR monsoon updates at 13.15 hrs on 22.7.2021.

Mumbai: Latest updates - Isolated extremely heavy falls very likely over Konkan & adjoining Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra

CM Uddhav Thackeray chairs meeting to review the flood situation in the Konkan region due to heavy rains 

High tide hits Mumbai's Marine Drive amid rainfall

Maha: Kolhapur sees incessant rains; several roads shut for traffic

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in