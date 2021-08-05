Mumbai: latest updates on August 5

Mumbai: High and Low tide update
High Tide
1022hrs 3.76 mtr
2159hrs 3.17 mtr
Low Tide
1621hrs 2.19 mtr
Next day
06 Aug. 2021:- 0406hrs 1.11 mtr
Mumbai weather update
Light to moderate rain in city and suburbs with occasional intense spells. Possibility of occasional gusty winds with speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph in some areas.
CM Uddhav Thackeray congratulates Men's Hockey Team for their magnificent performance at Olympic Tokyo 2020
No CET for arts, science, commerce colleges: Maha minister
There will be no Common Entrance Test (CET) for non-professional courses and admission to arts, science and commerce colleges will be on the basis of Class 12 marks, the Maharashtra government said on Wednesday.
COVID-19 vaccination to resume in Mumbai from today
COVID-19 vaccination will resume in Mumbai city of Maharashtra from Thursday, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
On account of a shortage of COVID vaccine doses, all government vaccination centers were closed on Wednesday.
BMC in an official statement said that 1,05,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been received. From these, 57,000 doses were of Covishield and 48,000 doses were of Covaxin.
Relax existing 50 pc quota limit to pave way for Maratha reservation, Ashok Chavan demanded
Restoring the state's right to declare the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) is not enough to pave way for Maratha reservation, said Maharashtra Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan adding that the Centre should relax the 50 per cent ceiling on reservations.
(With inputs from agencies)
