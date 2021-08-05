Mumbai: latest updates on August 5

COVID-19 vaccination will resume in Mumbai city of Maharashtra from Thursday, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

On account of a shortage of COVID vaccine doses, all government vaccination centers were closed on Wednesday.

BMC in an official statement said that 1,05,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been received. From these, 57,000 doses were of Covishield and 48,000 doses were of Covaxin.