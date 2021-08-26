e-Paper Get App

Mumbai

Published on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 08:58 AM IST

LIVE Mumbai: Latest updates on August 26

FPJ Web Desk
Mumbai: Latest updates on August 26 | Unsplash

Mumbai tidal timings

Today’s High Tide:

1420 hrs- 4.22 mtr

(Next day 27.08.2021) 0247 hrs- 3.90 mtr

Low tide :

2025 hrs – 1.03 mtr

(Next day 27.08.2021) 0812 hrs-1.50 mtr

Mumbai weather update: Light to moderate rain at isolated places in city and suburbs

Maharashtra BJP MLA accuses Anil Parab for Union Minister Rane's arrest

Maharashtra BJP MLA Ashish Shelar on Wednesday accused Maharashtra Minister Anil Parab over the brief arrest of the Union Minister Narayan Rane and demanded a CBI inquiry into the arrest and the entire procedure of action.

The MLA also said that the state government is afraid of the Jan Ashirwad Yatra.

Ramdas Athawale meets Union Minister Narayan Rane in Mumbai

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and President of Republican Party of India, Ramdas Athawale on Wednesday met Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Narayan Rane in Mumbai.

"I met Union Cabinet Minister Narayan Rane and gave him the public support," tweeted Ramdas Athawale.

(With inputs from agencies)

