Maharashtra BJP MLA Ashish Shelar on Wednesday accused Maharashtra Minister Anil Parab over the brief arrest of the Union Minister Narayan Rane and demanded a CBI inquiry into the arrest and the entire procedure of action.
The MLA also said that the state government is afraid of the Jan Ashirwad Yatra.
Union Minister of State for Social Justice and President of Republican Party of India, Ramdas Athawale on Wednesday met Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Narayan Rane in Mumbai.
"I met Union Cabinet Minister Narayan Rane and gave him the public support," tweeted Ramdas Athawale.
(With inputs from agencies)
