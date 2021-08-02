Mumbai: Latest updates on August 2

Mumbai and MMR cases
Mumbai reported 328 new cases and 10 deaths, which raised the overall case-load to 7,35,107 and the count of fatalities to 15,899, the department said in a statement.
Mumbai division reported 998 cases during the day and 17 deaths, taking the tally to 16,41,493 and the toll to 34,365.
Maharashtra sees 6,479 new COVID-19 cases, 157 deaths, 4,110 recoveries
Maharashtra on Sunday reported 6,479 fresh COVID-19 cases and 157 fatalities, taking the tally of infections to 63,10,194 and the toll to 1,32,948 while 4,110 patients recovered, the state health department said.
With the new additions, the tally of recoveries in Maharashtra now stands at 60,94,896, leaving the state with 78,962 active cases with a recovery rate of 96.59 per cent. The case fatality rate is 2.1 per cent, it said.
Maharashtra reports first Zika virus case in Pune, mixed with Chikungunya
Maharashtra has reported its first Zika virus infection at a village in Pune, said Dr Pradip Awate, Maharashtra's Surveillance Officer.
However, the infection in the patient is mild, he told ANI.
"First case of Zika virus has been reported from Belsar village in Pune. The infection in the patient is mild and no other member of his family has developed any symptom of the infection. This infection does not need specific treatment," Dr Awate said in an interview with ANI.
He further informed that the infected lady had a mixed infection as she tested positive for Chickungunya also.
(With inputs from agencies)
