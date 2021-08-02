Mumbai: Latest updates on August 2

Maharashtra has reported its first Zika virus infection at a village in Pune, said Dr Pradip Awate, Maharashtra's Surveillance Officer.

However, the infection in the patient is mild, he told ANI.

"First case of Zika virus has been reported from Belsar village in Pune. The infection in the patient is mild and no other member of his family has developed any symptom of the infection. This infection does not need specific treatment," Dr Awate said in an interview with ANI.

He further informed that the infected lady had a mixed infection as she tested positive for Chickungunya also.