Maharashtra records 10 more Delta Plus cases, Ratnagiri, Jalgaon

Maharashtra has reported 10 more cases of Delta Plus Covid variant, taking the total infectees to 76, with Ratnagiri and Jalgaon emerging as the worst-hit districts, health officials said on Monday.

The number of new cases has gone up from 66 recorded on Friday besides 5 deaths till date.

The deaths include two in Ratnagiri, and one each in Mumbai, Raigad and Beed, comprising three males and two females, all senior citizens.