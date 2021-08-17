e-Paper Get App

Published on: Tuesday,August 17, 2021, 10:16 AM IST

FPJ Web Desk
Mumbai: Latest updates on August 17 | Unsplash

Water level in Mumbai's seven lakes 

Maharashtra: Thane district sees 133 COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

Maharashtra: 6,33,153 vaccinated through 3,499 sessions; cumulative tally reaches 5,00,55,493

Tidal warning 

High Tide

1834 hrs 3.25 mtr

Next day 18 Aug. 2021: 0841 hrs 3.69 mtr

...

Low tide

1308 hrs 2.37 mtr

Next day 18 Aug. 2021: 0121 hrs 1.13 mtr

Moderate rain in city and suburbs with possibility of occasional intense spells at isolated places.

Sensex drops 126.19 pts to 55,456.39 in opening session; Nifty slips 34.95 pts to 16,528.10.

Maharashtra: Case registered against AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel for violating COVID-19 norms

10 fresh cases of Delta Plus in state

Ten fresh cases of Delta Plus variant of Covid-19 have been detected in the state, taking the total number of such cases to 76, the State Health Department said. What is worrying the health officials is, the dreaded Delta Plus variant has been found in 80% of samples sent for genome sequencing. Of the ten fresh cases, six were detected in Kolhapur, three in Ratnagiri, and one case was found in Sindhudurg. The good news is, all ten patients have recovered.

A Mumbai-based actress levels molestation allegations against an interior designer following a spat with him over his work in her apartment. Case registered at Oshiwara Police Station, no arrest made: Mumbai Police

Pune court grants pre-arrest bail to BJP MLC in credit society scam case

A Pune court on Monday granted anticipatory bail to Maharashtra BJP MLC Chandulal Patel in a case linked to an alleged scam in the BHR State Cooperative Credit Society here.

Maharashtra records 10 more Delta Plus cases, Ratnagiri, Jalgaon

Maharashtra has reported 10 more cases of Delta Plus Covid variant, taking the total infectees to 76, with Ratnagiri and Jalgaon emerging as the worst-hit districts, health officials said on Monday.

The number of new cases has gone up from 66 recorded on Friday besides 5 deaths till date.

The deaths include two in Ratnagiri, and one each in Mumbai, Raigad and Beed, comprising three males and two females, all senior citizens.

Maharashtra provides relaxations in corona restrictions

Maharashtra on Monday revised guidelines under Break the Chain programme for Corona Restriction and said that those under the age of 18 would be required to show identity cards to establish proof of age for entering malls in the state.

"As immunization of boys and girls under 18 years of age has not yet started in the state, boys and girls under 18 years of age will be required to show their Aadhaar card, PAN card or school and college identity card as proof of age when entering the mall," a release said.

A chemical tanker overturned on the Ghodbunder road in Thane. Police & fire brigade officials present at the spot. No casualty reported: Thane Municipal Corporation

