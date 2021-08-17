High Tide
1834 hrs 3.25 mtr
Next day 18 Aug. 2021: 0841 hrs 3.69 mtr
Low tide
1308 hrs 2.37 mtr
Next day 18 Aug. 2021: 0121 hrs 1.13 mtr
Ten fresh cases of Delta Plus variant of Covid-19 have been detected in the state, taking the total number of such cases to 76, the State Health Department said. What is worrying the health officials is, the dreaded Delta Plus variant has been found in 80% of samples sent for genome sequencing. Of the ten fresh cases, six were detected in Kolhapur, three in Ratnagiri, and one case was found in Sindhudurg. The good news is, all ten patients have recovered.
A Pune court on Monday granted anticipatory bail to Maharashtra BJP MLC Chandulal Patel in a case linked to an alleged scam in the BHR State Cooperative Credit Society here.
Maharashtra has reported 10 more cases of Delta Plus Covid variant, taking the total infectees to 76, with Ratnagiri and Jalgaon emerging as the worst-hit districts, health officials said on Monday.
The number of new cases has gone up from 66 recorded on Friday besides 5 deaths till date.
The deaths include two in Ratnagiri, and one each in Mumbai, Raigad and Beed, comprising three males and two females, all senior citizens.
Maharashtra on Monday revised guidelines under Break the Chain programme for Corona Restriction and said that those under the age of 18 would be required to show identity cards to establish proof of age for entering malls in the state.
"As immunization of boys and girls under 18 years of age has not yet started in the state, boys and girls under 18 years of age will be required to show their Aadhaar card, PAN card or school and college identity card as proof of age when entering the mall," a release said.
