Mumbai

Published on: Monday,August 16, 2021, 01:43 PM IST

LIVE Mumbai: Latest updates on August 16

FPJ Web Desk
Mumbai: Latest updates on August 16 | BL Soni

16 August 2021 01:43 PM IST

Mumbai: As Taliban takes over Afghanistan, IIT Bombay allows Afghan students to come back to campus

16 August 2021 01:43 PM IST

Mere symbolism won't remove pain of partition: Shiv Sena

16 August 2021 01:43 PM IST

NCP chief Sharad Pawar to address press conference at 3 pm today

16 August 2021 01:43 PM IST

Maharashtra: 213 new COVID-19 cases in Thane, 5 more deaths

16 August 2021 01:43 PM IST

Click here for the water level in seven lakes of Mumbai

16 August 2021 08:47 AM IST

Mumbai: 267 new Covid cases, 4 deaths reported in last 24 hours

Mumbai COVID-19 cases 

Mumbai reported 262 cases during the day and 4 deaths, taking the tally to 7,39,331 and the toll to 15,981.

The Mumbai division saw 699 fresh infections and 12 deaths, raising the total to 16,52,731 and the number of fatalities to 34,724, the department said.

16 August 2021 08:47 AM IST

Maharashtra sees 4,797 COVID-19 cases, 130 deaths, 3,710 recoveries

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 4,797 new coronavirus positive cases and 130 fatalities while 3,710 patients recovered, the state health department said.

With the new additions, the tally of cases in Maharashtra reached 63,92,660 and the death toll to 1,35,039, it said.

A total of 61,89,933 patients have recovered from coronavirus infection in Maharashtra so far, leaving the state with 64,219 active cases.

16 August 2021 08:47 AM IST

Good news for Mumbaikars! Grounds, gardens, beaches and sea fronts to remain open from 6 am to 10 pm

BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation has informed that the grounds, gardens, beaches and sea fronts in the city will remain open from 6 am to 10 pm.

(With inputs from agencies)

Mumbai: BMC’s coffers depleting, only 28% collected in taxes so far

