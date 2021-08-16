Mumbai reported 262 cases during the day and 4 deaths, taking the tally to 7,39,331 and the toll to 15,981.
The Mumbai division saw 699 fresh infections and 12 deaths, raising the total to 16,52,731 and the number of fatalities to 34,724, the department said.
Maharashtra on Sunday reported 4,797 new coronavirus positive cases and 130 fatalities while 3,710 patients recovered, the state health department said.
With the new additions, the tally of cases in Maharashtra reached 63,92,660 and the death toll to 1,35,039, it said.
A total of 61,89,933 patients have recovered from coronavirus infection in Maharashtra so far, leaving the state with 64,219 active cases.
BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation has informed that the grounds, gardens, beaches and sea fronts in the city will remain open from 6 am to 10 pm.
(With inputs from agencies)
