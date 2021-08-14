e-Paper Get App

Mumbai

Published on: Saturday,August 14, 2021, 02:18 PM IST

LIVE Mumbai: Latest updates on August 14

FPJ Web Desk
Mumbai: Latest updates on August 14 | ANI

14 August 2021 02:18 PM IST

Mumbai Police on high alert ahead of Independence Day

14 August 2021 02:18 PM IST

Maharashtra CM's secretary Milind Narvekar gets WhatsApp threat warning him of probe by central agencies

14 August 2021 02:18 PM IST

25 police personnel from Maharashtra have been awarded Medals on the occasion of Independence Day, 2021

Thane police inspector Mamta D'souza wins Union home ministry medal for excellence in investigation
14 August 2021 02:18 PM IST

Maharashtra: Thane district's COVID-19 case tally up by 226; seven more die

The coronavirus caseload in Thane district of Maharashtra has gone up by 226 to 5,47,867, an official said on Saturday.

These cases were reported on Friday, he said.

14 August 2021 02:18 PM IST

Maha Governor meets Amit Shah in Delhi soon after HC ruling on MLC nominations

Bhagat Singh Koshyari meets Amit Shah in Delhi after Bombay HC directs him to decide on MLC...
14 August 2021 02:18 PM IST

Maharashtra: 2,87,056 vaccinated through 1,614 sessions on August 13; cumulative vaccination tally at 4,82,28,010

14 August 2021 02:18 PM IST

Bandobast will be kept at important govt offices such as Mantralaya for govt function of flag hoisting, along with anti-sabotage measures such as frisking of persons & checking of premises with bomb detection & disposal squads: Mumbai Police on #IndependenceDay arrangements

14 August 2021 02:18 PM IST

Lake level on August 14 

14 August 2021 02:18 PM IST

Tide timings 

High Tide

1549 hrs 4.05 mtr

Next day 15 Aug. 2021:- 0428 hrs 3.76 mtr

Low tide

2153 hrs 1.02 mtr

Next day 15 Aug. 2021:- 1007 hrs 1.90 mtr

14 August 2021 02:18 PM IST

Light to moderate rain in city and suburbs, says IMD

14 August 2021 02:18 PM IST

One additional bus is operated on route 391 between Mulund station(W) & Mulund colony via Bhandup Sonapur - Amar nagar from today 8.00hrs.This is temporary arrangement to facilitate commuters in the vicinity of Mulund Colony.

14 August 2021 02:18 PM IST

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi yesterday

14 August 2021 02:18 PM IST

Maharashtra ATS has arrested an accused from West Bengal, who was on the run for the last 7 years in connection with the seizure of 517 fake currency notes of Rs 1000 in 2014

14 August 2021 09:30 AM IST

For the convenience of the passengers, Western Railway will run 25 special unreserved trains daily till further notice from 16th August, 2021 onwards.

14 August 2021 09:30 AM IST

Mumbai: NCB seizes drugs from foreign officials worth Rs 1 crore

Narcotics Central Bureau (NCB) on Friday has seized 254 grams of Heroin, 52 grams of MD and 7.5 grams of Cocaine costing more than 1 crore from foreign nationals.

Sameer Wankhede, Zonal Director of NCB said, "In one of the toughest drug operations, NCB Mumbai has seized approximately 254 gms of Heroin, 52 gms of MD, and 7.5 gms of Cocaine valuing more than Rs 1 crore in the illicit market." Acting on a secret input, that a gang of Foreign nationals is operating from a forest patch, near the Mankhurd area, a team of NCB Mumbai intercepted one Nigerian national namely Obiorah Ekwelar, Anambra Street, Onisha, Nigeria.

14 August 2021 09:30 AM IST

Mumbai: NCB arrests woman drug trafficker; seizes 1.8 kg of hashish worth around Rs 1 crore

Maharashtra July rains: Rs 2,500 cr loss to industrial units in Mahad, Chiplun

14 August 2021 07:52 AM IST

WB man wanted in FICN case in Mumbai held after 7 years

A man wanted in a fake Indian currency note (FICN) case for the past seven years was arrested by the Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad from Malda in West Bengal on Friday, an official said.

14 August 2021 07:52 AM IST

Navi Mumbai: 2 held for robbery in long route trains, Rs 3.16 lakh stolen items recovered

Shivaji Maharaj's 'Hindavi Swaraj' unparalleled example of good governance: PM Modi

Noting that it is difficult to imagine India's present form and its glory without Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said his ''Hindavi Swarajya' was an unparalleled example of good governance, justice for backwards and the deprived and call for fight against tyranny.

14 August 2021 07:52 AM IST

Total cases of Delta Plus variant of coronavirus in Maharashtra rise to 66

The total number of cases of the Delta Plus variant of coronavirus in Maharashtra have risen to 66, said the State Health Department on Friday.

"Total cases of the Delta Plus variant in Maharashtra have risen to 66 after a case was reported in Thane yesterday. A total of five deaths due to the Delta Plus variant have been reported - two from Ratnagiri and one each from Mumbai, Beed and Raigad," said the State Health Department.

(With inputs from agencies)

