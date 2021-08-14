The coronavirus caseload in Thane district of Maharashtra has gone up by 226 to 5,47,867, an official said on Saturday.
These cases were reported on Friday, he said.
Narcotics Central Bureau (NCB) on Friday has seized 254 grams of Heroin, 52 grams of MD and 7.5 grams of Cocaine costing more than 1 crore from foreign nationals.
Sameer Wankhede, Zonal Director of NCB said, "In one of the toughest drug operations, NCB Mumbai has seized approximately 254 gms of Heroin, 52 gms of MD, and 7.5 gms of Cocaine valuing more than Rs 1 crore in the illicit market." Acting on a secret input, that a gang of Foreign nationals is operating from a forest patch, near the Mankhurd area, a team of NCB Mumbai intercepted one Nigerian national namely Obiorah Ekwelar, Anambra Street, Onisha, Nigeria.
A man wanted in a fake Indian currency note (FICN) case for the past seven years was arrested by the Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad from Malda in West Bengal on Friday, an official said.
Noting that it is difficult to imagine India's present form and its glory without Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said his ''Hindavi Swarajya' was an unparalleled example of good governance, justice for backwards and the deprived and call for fight against tyranny.
The total number of cases of the Delta Plus variant of coronavirus in Maharashtra have risen to 66, said the State Health Department on Friday.
"Total cases of the Delta Plus variant in Maharashtra have risen to 66 after a case was reported in Thane yesterday. A total of five deaths due to the Delta Plus variant have been reported - two from Ratnagiri and one each from Mumbai, Beed and Raigad," said the State Health Department.
